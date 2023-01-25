ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsville, PA

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT

Sentencing hearings were held yesterday in Indiana County Court. One of them was for a Blairsville man who pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault for an incident last March. Court documents show that 41-year-old Jason Sleasman was ordered to serve two years of probation and pay fines and court costs connected with the guilty plea. He was also in court for a parole revocation hearing for a case in 2020 where he was charged with DUI. Because of yesterday’s sentence, Sleasman’s probation was revoked and was placed on probation for five years less 30 days, with the restriction of serving 105 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. This will run concurrently with the other probation sentence.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH

State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
ELDERTON, PA
WTAJ

Northern Cambria men accused of stealing $800 in quarters

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters. On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat

New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA POLICE CHIEF SAYS FORMER CHIEF DETECTIVE HAS BLACKMAILED HIM

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has come under fire from a former member of the police department, who says that “over (his) dead body” would Schawl remain the chief in 2023. Retired Borough Chief Detective John Scherf this week gave Schawl a multi-page document containing 71 specific...
INDIANA, PA

