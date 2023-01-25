Read full article on original website
Police: Clearfield County man drove to station to be fingerprinted drunk with a child
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report. Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at […]
Man accused of spitting, throwing hot coffee in AVH nurse’s face charged with felony assault
A South Greensburg man was arrested on charges that he assaulted an emergency room nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison. James Gregory Wilbur, 55, of the 1100 block of Spruce Street faces a felony count of aggravated assault along with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court records.
Local man facing homicide charges after fatal wrong-way crash in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is facing homicide charges after a fatal crash on state Route 119 in Indiana County Thursday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at around 11:29 p.m. on state Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township. Police said...
WJAC TV
'Watch your back:' Altoona man threatened to extort, kill local bar owner, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a Blair County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill and extort a local bar owner. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth reportedly visited McGarvey's Bar, located in the Juniata section of the city, and asked to speak with the owner.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
Tyrone man accused of ‘stalking’ woman, caught hiding in her shower
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing criminal charges after a woman claimed she found him hiding in her shower. Rodney Friday, 59, was accused by the woman of entering her apartment along West 16th Street in Tyrone after she said the main door was wide open. Tyrone police were first sent […]
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois officer injured trying to rescue woman who committed 'suicide by chemical'
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave....
wccsradio.com
SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Sentencing hearings were held yesterday in Indiana County Court. One of them was for a Blairsville man who pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault for an incident last March. Court documents show that 41-year-old Jason Sleasman was ordered to serve two years of probation and pay fines and court costs connected with the guilty plea. He was also in court for a parole revocation hearing for a case in 2020 where he was charged with DUI. Because of yesterday’s sentence, Sleasman’s probation was revoked and was placed on probation for five years less 30 days, with the restriction of serving 105 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. This will run concurrently with the other probation sentence.
wccsradio.com
PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH
State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
Northern Cambria men accused of stealing $800 in quarters
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters. On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the […]
Report: Cambria County man crashes stolen vehicle in police chase, steals second one
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What started as a retail theft in Cambria Township led to a police chase involving two stolen vehicles on Thursday. Edwin Maykovich, 20, of Ebensburg, was arrested Jan. 26 after he led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to charges filed. He was initially […]
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat
New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA POLICE CHIEF SAYS FORMER CHIEF DETECTIVE HAS BLACKMAILED HIM
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has come under fire from a former member of the police department, who says that “over (his) dead body” would Schawl remain the chief in 2023. Retired Borough Chief Detective John Scherf this week gave Schawl a multi-page document containing 71 specific...
