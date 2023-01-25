Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Related
Liberty Mutual Workers Leaving Dover, New Hampshire, but Tax Payments Continue
🔴 The move of 1,225 Liberty Mutual workers from Dover to Portsmouth will take most of 2023. 🔴Payments will continue from the city's biggest tax payer. 🔴Margaret Joyce, President of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, hopes that the company will continue to have a presence in the city.
NHPR
Developer Mark Ciborowski: 'I'm trying to beautify Concord forever'
This story is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first pubished in the Concord Monitor. Someday this year, Mark Ciborowski will hire someone to move a pair of long, heavy oak bars from Pennsylvania to his proposed masterpiece in downtown Concord. One bar, 36 feet...
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth considers converting former school property to affordable housing
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth is considering a plan to transform a city-owned property that houses a soon-to-be-vacant school into affordable housing as part of an effort to keep people from being priced out of the city. The five-acre property that houses the former Sherburne School has been flagged as...
nhbr.com
Skepticism greets NH leave program
At a recent gathering of human resources professionals in Manchester, the 100 or so attendees were asked if they had signed up for the. state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Program. Only one hand went up: Josh Robinson’s. “There is almost zero interest,” said Robinson, president of...
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
NHPR
Advocates want to change a NH law that criminalizes drug checking equipment
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a pair of bills that would remove drug-checking equipment from the definition of illegal drug paraphernalia. Advocates say the change could increase access to fentanyl test strips and other tools that allow people who use drugs to test for unwanted and potentially dangerous substances. “It's...
nhbr.com
(Opinion) Child care central to success of NH businesses
Ask almost any business owner and they will tell you: One of the most pressing problems impeding their ability to recruit and retain a workforce is the lack of available and affordable child care. Without access to quality, affordable child care for their workers, businesses are unable to fill critical vacancies, which limits opportunities for growth and stifles their potential for economic success.
nhbr.com
Towns hope for permanent retirement contribution
When New Hampshire lawmakers consolidated the state’s public retirement systems in 1967, they offered cities and towns a deal: Add municipal employees to the system, and the state would pick up 35 percent of the cost. At the time, the offer was deemed necessary. The state had four separate...
nhbr.com
State crypto commission offers policy recommendations
A state task force with the mission to assess state policy regarding cryptocurrencies acknowledges that digital assets “offer material opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of a broad range of human activities, including financial services” in New Hampshire. But it also warns that where there is opportunity there is also the risk of “greed, jealousy, arrogance, ignorance, incompetence, carelessness, naivete.”
WMUR.com
New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
nhbr.com
NH’s illuminating tech scene
Think about some of the most impressive innovations coming out of the tech world right now: space launches, autonomous vehicles, artificial organ manufacturing, etc. Close your eyes and imagine where these innovations are coming from. If I had to bet, you’re thinking of places like Silicon Valley, Austin, Texas, and Cambridge, Mass.
Sununu Approves Mount Washington State Park 10-Year Master Plan
FRANCONIA – Gov. Chris Sununu approved the 10-year master plan for the Mount Washington state park this week and is expecting an estimate for a comprehensive environmental assessment of summit needs as part of his budget, Mount Washington Commission members were told Friday. In a Jan. 26 letter to...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
WMUR.com
What's the best jewelry store in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment called WMUR Viewers' Choice. This week, we're feeling a little romantic, so we want to know what the best jewelry store in New Hampshire is! Where will you get jewelry for your valentine? Do you have a local favorite jeweler? Please, do not nominate national chains.
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
NHPR
Energy costs are high. Here’s how to apply for assistance in New Hampshire.
The cost of heating a home and keeping the lights on is extremely high this winter. But there’s still time to apply for assistance with energy bills, and expanded assistance options are available for Granite Staters this year. Here are three main things to know if you're applying:. The...
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Bow
BOW, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.9 magnitude earthquake at 6:53 p.m. The epicenter was located near Allen Road and Bow Bog Road, just west of the Hooksett rest area on Interstate 93. Many people...
Comments / 0