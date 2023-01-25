Gas stoves made headlines this week after an official from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission hinted at a potential ban during an interview, due to associated health risks.Currently, there is no ban on gas stoves, nor are there any plans to establish one.Gas stoves, however, carry very real health risks, including their link to childhood asthma cases.Gas stoves—which can be found in more than 40 million U.S. households—have been linked to negative health effects for decades. But new comments from a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) official and a recently published study have reignited the debate about their...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO