Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Gas Stove Health Concerns: What to Know and How to Reduce Your Risk
Gas stoves made headlines this week after an official from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission hinted at a potential ban during an interview, due to associated health risks.Currently, there is no ban on gas stoves, nor are there any plans to establish one.Gas stoves, however, carry very real health risks, including their link to childhood asthma cases.Gas stoves—which can be found in more than 40 million U.S. households—have been linked to negative health effects for decades. But new comments from a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) official and a recently published study have reignited the debate about their...
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
pharmacytimes.com
Panel: Collaboration, Increased Naloxone Availability Can Help Prevent Opioid-Related Deaths
Academic, community, first responder, government, and medical leaders call for better options to save lives. Partnerships that include representatives from communities, government, and health care can play a key role in addressing opioid-related overdoses, according to a panel of experts who discussed the fentanyl crisis in the United States. The...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Interim Analysis of Buntanetap Phase 3 Trial Expected This Year
Annovis Bio anticipates an interim data analysis from a Phase 3 trial of its therapeutic candidate buntanetap in people with early-stage Parkinson’s disease will be possible by mid-year, based on current trial enrollment. By then, there will likely be enough patients who’ll have received at least two months of...
ajmc.com
In Community-Based Study, Switching to Ixazomib in Newly Diagnosed MM Brought Improved Responses Across Age Groups
An analysis presented during the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition showed that patients with multiple myeloma were able to experience improved responses to the proteasome inhibitor ixazomib after switching from bortezomib. Patients younger and older than 75 years with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma had improved responses...
targetedonc.com
ctDNA Serves as Biomarker for Early Response Assessment in Advanced CRC
Compared with other tumor biomarkers, circulating tumor DNA may be ideal for early response assessment and have potential to enable use of adaptive clinical study designs in the future for patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Due to the short half-life of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), it serves as an ideal...
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Rohit Varma Shares Eye-Disease Research at the 2nd Mexico-United States Symposium on Vision Health
More than 40 leading ophthalmologists, vision researchers, and public health/policy experts are sharing data and holding discussions on the global burden of diabetes-related eye disease to develop a plan to address this leading cause of blindness at the 2nd Mexico-U.S. Symposium on Vision Health. This press release features multimedia. View...
hcplive.com
Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Clinically Effective for Long-Term Glaucoma Management
6-year results from the LiGHT trial suggest SLT is a safe treatment for eyes with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, providing drop-free IOP control. Selective laser trabeculoplasty safely provided drop-free intraocular pressure (IOP) control in nearly 70% of eyes with ocular hypertension (OHT) and open-angle glaucoma (OAG), according to six-year results from the Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) trial.
ajmc.com
Gas Stove Smoke Accounts for 12% of Childhood Asthma in the US, Study Finds
A study aims to quantify the burden of current childhood asthma in the United States in association with smoke from indoor gas stoves. A study aimed to quantify the burden of current childhood asthma in the United States in association with smoke from indoor gas stoves. In light of recent...
labpulse.com
EMR screening program identifies prevalent undiagnosed diabetes
An electronic medical record (EMR) diabetes screening program in an urban emergency department identified the prevalence of undiagnosed diabetes. The report, published on Thursday in JAMA Network Open, underscored long-existing disparities in type 2 diabetes diagnosis and treatment by race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic factors. Such disparities increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ajmc.com
Roger M. Lyons, MD, Discusses 10-Year Review of MDS Patient Data From the Community Oncology Setting
Evidence-Based Oncology™️ spoke with Lyons about the creation of this real-world data set and the pros and cons of different treatments for MDS. One decade ago, Roger M. Lyons, MD, FACP, a board-certified hematologist at Texas Oncology in San Antonio, literally wrote the book on treatment guidelines in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDSs) These syndromes disrupt blood cell production and can lead to leukemia.1.
WNDU
Medical Moment: A plant-based treatment to help quit vaping
(WNDU) - According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5,600,000 American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. For some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial on a plant-based product that has...
hcplive.com
New Study Supports 3-Meter Backward Walk Test Tool for Fibromyalgia
Single and dual-task conditions were implemented to determine the reliability of the 3MBWT alongside the Timed Up and Go test in assessing balance-related fibromyalgia symptoms. The 3-Meter Backward Walk Test (3MBWT) has proven to be a reliable tool for gait assessment in multiple patient populations. However, before this study, its...
neurologylive.com
Parkinson Disease Agent KM-819 Demonstrates Safe Profile in Phase 2 Study
KM-819, a potent inhibitor of FAF1, a key regulatory protein in cell death pathways, is currently being assessed in a 2-part trial, with results expected to help guide a future 24-month study. According to a recent announcement, Part 1A, the initial stage of a phase 2 study (NCT05670782) assessing FAScinate...
