Harrisburg, PA

Woman 'Struck By Multiple Vehicles' Laid Down In The Street, Harrisburg Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago

The woman who died after being hit by "multiple vehicles" in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, January 24, 2023— committed suicide, authorities announced the following Thursday.

The Harrisburg police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 1600 block of State Street around 6 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.

Upon arrival, the officers found a woman who "had been struck by multiple vehicles," the police state in the release.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and later died as a result of their injuries.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the female entered into the eastbound lanes of the 1600 block of State Street, where she was struck by multiple vehicles.," the police say. "The drivers of the striking units were interviewed by officers, and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office ruled the manner of death in this incident as a suicide.

"Both video and eyewitness evidence indicated that the adult female killed had intentionally entered into the roadway and laid down in front of traffic," police say.

The Harrisburg Police are still seeking any additional eyewitnesses, and ask anyone with any information to contact a member of the Traffic Safety Unit, at 717-558-6900.

Anyone having thoughts of suicide, or worried about another person believed to be considering suicide should call or text 988 or Dauphin County Crisis Intervention, or the PA Suicide Prevention Taskforce .

Claudia Nash
4d ago

people have been killed by automobile accidents on state street since the 90's and they still have not put up proper lighting. it is Dark as Hell on state street. fix it

