ANDREW MCCUTCHEN is back in Pittsburgh. There are many athletes that become synonymous with various cities that they play in. During this era of team-jumping and money-only-equaling loyalty, oftentimes for financial reasons a player may not be with a franchise long enough to become loyal. It can also be said for some that the only team logo that inspires commitment from a few individuals and their agents is the photos of dead presidents.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO