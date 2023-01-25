ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

New Pittsburgh Courier

Aubrey Bruce: Andrew McCutchen loves Pittsburgh and Pirates fans…but what about the team’s owner?

ANDREW MCCUTCHEN is back in Pittsburgh. There are many athletes that become synonymous with various cities that they play in. During this era of team-jumping and money-only-equaling loyalty, oftentimes for financial reasons a player may not be with a franchise long enough to become loyal. It can also be said for some that the only team logo that inspires commitment from a few individuals and their agents is the photos of dead presidents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Sign Andrew Suarez To Minor League Deal

The Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed lefty Andrew Suarez to a minor league contract and invited him to Spring Training. He’ll provide some left-handed depth and a potential bullpen option after spending the past two seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization (2021) and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (2022).
OnlyHomers

Legendary MLB Star Dies

Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Texas Rangers to host a coach's clinic for youth coaches

Wanna coach like the big leaguers? Now's your chance!The Texas Rangers are hosting a coach's clinic on Sunday, January 29 from 9:45 a.m. until noon.  It's open to youth baseball and softball coaches. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, pitching coach Mike Maddux, assistant hitting coach Seth Connor, strength and conditioning coach Jose Vazquez and former Rangers infielder Steve Buechele will be on hand to share their skills and impart their experience with those in attendance.The clinic will be held at the West Dallas Youth Academy located at 2303 Bickers St., Dallas. Register here.
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Thursday's Orioles Trade

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Cole Irvin in a trade with the Oakland A's, per ESPN NFL insider Jeff Passan. The A's will receive infield prospect Darell Hernaiz and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade. "Dang did ...
BALTIMORE, MD

