New Pittsburgh Courier
Aubrey Bruce: Andrew McCutchen loves Pittsburgh and Pirates fans…but what about the team’s owner?
ANDREW MCCUTCHEN is back in Pittsburgh. There are many athletes that become synonymous with various cities that they play in. During this era of team-jumping and money-only-equaling loyalty, oftentimes for financial reasons a player may not be with a franchise long enough to become loyal. It can also be said for some that the only team logo that inspires commitment from a few individuals and their agents is the photos of dead presidents.
Cardinals Sign Andrew Suarez To Minor League Deal
The Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed lefty Andrew Suarez to a minor league contract and invited him to Spring Training. He’ll provide some left-handed depth and a potential bullpen option after spending the past two seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization (2021) and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (2022).
Augusta Free Press
Orioles finally acquire starting pitcher in offseason: Cole Irvin heading to Baltimore
The “liftoff” Baltimore GM Mike Elias promised would happen this offseason hasn’t exactly materialized. But incrementally, the Orioles have improved their roster since the end of the 2022 season. Thursday, the improvement continued with a trade for a starter who will immediately become part of the starting...
Cardinals phenom Jordan Walker ranked MLB’s fourth-best prospect
A prized prospect looks poised for his St. Louis Cardinals debut this season, and his arrival is one much of the baseball world will follow closely.
Legendary MLB Star Dies
Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.
Astros hire Braves executive Dana Brown, who becomes MLB’s only Black GM
The Houston Astros announced Thursday they have hired Dana Brown, previously the Atlanta Braves’ vice president of scouting, as their new general manager, ending a two-month search process after parting ways with James Click. With the promotion, Brown becomes the only Black general manager in MLB. Before his four-year...
Phillies Re-Sign Peterson to Minor League Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have re-signed outfielder Dustin Peterson to a minor league deal.
Phillies' Turner Ranked Best Shortstop in Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner tops a new list ranking the best shortstops in MLB ahead of the 2023 season.
Texas Rangers to host a coach's clinic for youth coaches
Wanna coach like the big leaguers? Now's your chance!The Texas Rangers are hosting a coach's clinic on Sunday, January 29 from 9:45 a.m. until noon. It's open to youth baseball and softball coaches. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, pitching coach Mike Maddux, assistant hitting coach Seth Connor, strength and conditioning coach Jose Vazquez and former Rangers infielder Steve Buechele will be on hand to share their skills and impart their experience with those in attendance.The clinic will be held at the West Dallas Youth Academy located at 2303 Bickers St., Dallas. Register here.
Yardbarker
This Day in Cubs History: The Cubs Acquire Hall of Famer From Phillies
The Chicago Cubs should look back on Jan. 27, 1982 with a sense of pride. They fleeced the Philadelphia Phillies in one of the largest hoodwinks in baseball history. The Cubs sent over Ivan DeJesus to the Phillies in exchange for Larry Bowa and future Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.
SBLive Missouri high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 24): Staley and Vashon to meet this Saturday
The long-awaited SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings are here and the first thing we must do is address the powerhouse program that has dominated its competition so far this season and earned national recognition in the process. Link Academy in Branson is the No. 1 team in the SBLive/Sports ...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Thursday's Orioles Trade
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Cole Irvin in a trade with the Oakland A's, per ESPN NFL insider Jeff Passan. The A's will receive infield prospect Darell Hernaiz and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade. "Dang did ...
