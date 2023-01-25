One of the most romantic days is coming up. And, if you’re stumped for something different to plan for your sweetie, we have the answer. Visit one of the North Carolina Waffle Houses hosting romantic dinners on February 14. But, make sure to plan ahead, because you need reservations. This is the 15th year Waffle Houses across America are hosting the cozy dinner. Expect Valentine-themed decor, candles and soft dinner music. I know it’s just what we all see every day at our favorite Waffle House! Hey, I said it was different. It tends to be very popular. So, don’t delay if you think your Valentine is up for some out of the ordinary dinner plans. And, some folks even take the opportunity to dress up as if in a fancy restaurant. After all, it is Valentine’s Day. Plus, the event is open to anyone including, couples, families, friends and singles.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO