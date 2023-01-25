Read full article on original website
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
Guess what? More rain, and lots of it for today!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — That didn't last long. A quick two-day break from rain comes to an end on our Wednesday. A soaking day lies ahead with a large amount of rain moving into the Carolinas through the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may be possible in spots as well. As always, our WFMY News 2 Weather team is on top of it.
North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers
If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
Carolina Candy Land
Named for North Carolina’s state bird, the cardinal, these soft, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth mints have been made by Piedmont Candy Company since 1933, when founder Edward Ebelein revived the brand from his previous business. Piedmont Candy remained in Ebelein’s family until 1987, when another Tar Heel family took on the mantle of making the sweets.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Ranger
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Ranger for your consideration. This goofy, 9-month-old, German Shepherd will turn 1 year old in March. He weighs around 70 pounds and is pure love and silliness. Ranger is house-trained and insanely smart, he is currently honing his skills and living the foster dream with one of the best dog trainers around.
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
North Carolina Waffle Houses Hosting Romantic Valentine’s Dinners
One of the most romantic days is coming up. And, if you’re stumped for something different to plan for your sweetie, we have the answer. Visit one of the North Carolina Waffle Houses hosting romantic dinners on February 14. But, make sure to plan ahead, because you need reservations. This is the 15th year Waffle Houses across America are hosting the cozy dinner. Expect Valentine-themed decor, candles and soft dinner music. I know it’s just what we all see every day at our favorite Waffle House! Hey, I said it was different. It tends to be very popular. So, don’t delay if you think your Valentine is up for some out of the ordinary dinner plans. And, some folks even take the opportunity to dress up as if in a fancy restaurant. After all, it is Valentine’s Day. Plus, the event is open to anyone including, couples, families, friends and singles.
Soft lockdown canceled at schools
The soft lockdown at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Career and Technology facility and Montgomery Community College has been lifted according to Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron. Herron said the lockdown was the result of an argument between two boys over a girl, that is a student. There was a...
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
Teen found unresponsive in the woods at a party
JULIAN, N.C. — A teenager was found unresponsive in the woods near a party where Randolph County deputies found three handguns, marijuana, and several underage attendees drinking alcohol on Saturday, Jan. 21. in Julian, NC. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents found the teenage girl in the woods near...
Black-owned hat shop coming to Camp North End
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Giovanni Brown, a native of Harlem, N.Y., has long had a love for hats and grew up wearing them often. It was this love that led him to launch FITTEDS, his hat retail company.
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
5 families escape fire at Rockingham apartment complex
ROCKINGHAM — Five families are displaced following a late-night fire at a local apartment complex. According to the Rockingham Fire Department, crews responded to a call at Crown Pointe Apartments on Cauthen Drive, off of Long Drive, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The first crew on scene reported heavy...
Concord man wins $200,000 day before wife’s birthday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game. He said winning such an amazing prize the day before her birthday made it even more special. “It was...
Get Free Chick Fil A Sandwiches In North Carolina And Here’s How
There is nothing like a Chick Fil A sandwich. Many try to put themselves in the chicken sandwich wars. And, there are a lot of good options out there. However, I always seem to come back to the one and only. Now, you can get free Chick Fil A sandwiches across the Charlotte area this week. A local owner at the Blakeney location said they wanted to treat loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of gratitude and support. According to WCNC, to claim the offer you need the app. Of course, that’s easy to download. Then, customers open it and redeem the reward at any of the participating locations through January 28. The deal is a limit one per person per account. Check here for locations participating.
How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
Scammers costing North Carolina families thousands in SNAP benefits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been more than 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers impacting people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin counties. Nearly a dozen linked to two […]
