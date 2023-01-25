ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC



montgomeryherald.com

Soft lockdown canceled at schools

The soft lockdown at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Career and Technology facility and Montgomery Community College has been lifted according to Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron. Herron said the lockdown was the result of an argument between two boys over a girl, that is a student. There was a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Waffle Houses Hosting Romantic Valentine’s Dinners

One of the most romantic days is coming up. And, if you’re stumped for something different to plan for your sweetie, we have the answer. Visit one of the North Carolina Waffle Houses hosting romantic dinners on February 14. But, make sure to plan ahead, because you need reservations. This is the 15th year Waffle Houses across America are hosting the cozy dinner. Expect Valentine-themed decor, candles and soft dinner music. I know it’s just what we all see every day at our favorite Waffle House! Hey, I said it was different. It tends to be very popular. So, don’t delay if you think your Valentine is up for some out of the ordinary dinner plans. And, some folks even take the opportunity to dress up as if in a fancy restaurant. After all, it is Valentine’s Day. Plus, the event is open to anyone including, couples, families, friends and singles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
WFMY NEWS2

Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSPA 7News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at NC elementary school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
weeklypostnc.com

Why Are My Fingers Numb?

CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

9-year-old boy reported missing in Greensboro found safe

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 9-year-old boy reported missing by Greensboro Police Department has been found safe. Police say that Brown was last seen on Thursday at around 5 p.m. when he left his home. Brown has reportedly run away from home in the past and was found at local friends’ homes nearby. Investigators say […]
GREENSBORO, NC
truecrimedaily

Body found burning in the woods is identified as missing Atlanta man

ATLANTA (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified the remains of a man who was reportedly shot and then set on fire late last year. On Dec. 13 at 10:14 a.m., Atlanta Police Department officers responded to Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Road NW regarding a "person down." When they arrived, officers found a deceased victim who had been burned and left near the wood line.
ATLANTA, GA

