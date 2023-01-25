Read full article on original website
montgomeryherald.com
Soft lockdown canceled at schools
The soft lockdown at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Career and Technology facility and Montgomery Community College has been lifted according to Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron. Herron said the lockdown was the result of an argument between two boys over a girl, that is a student. There was a...
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Waffle Houses Hosting Romantic Valentine’s Dinners
One of the most romantic days is coming up. And, if you’re stumped for something different to plan for your sweetie, we have the answer. Visit one of the North Carolina Waffle Houses hosting romantic dinners on February 14. But, make sure to plan ahead, because you need reservations. This is the 15th year Waffle Houses across America are hosting the cozy dinner. Expect Valentine-themed decor, candles and soft dinner music. I know it’s just what we all see every day at our favorite Waffle House! Hey, I said it was different. It tends to be very popular. So, don’t delay if you think your Valentine is up for some out of the ordinary dinner plans. And, some folks even take the opportunity to dress up as if in a fancy restaurant. After all, it is Valentine’s Day. Plus, the event is open to anyone including, couples, families, friends and singles.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
WXII 12
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at NC elementary school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
Georgia man sentenced for role in overdose and dismemberment of West Virginia woman
A man from Georgia was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the overdose death of a West Virginia woman who was dismembered and dumped in a Georgia landfill.
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
WXIA 11 Alive
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
Gwinnett home suspected as base for fentanyl trafficking ring, 2 arrested
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say a pair of fentanyl traffickers were running a drug operation out of a home in Loganville neighborhood. Police found guns, drugs and cash while searching the home before arresting two people and charging them with trafficking. “Whether it’s apartments, houses, expensive neighborhoods, not-so-expensive...
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Advocates look for people to become foster parents amid childcare crisis in NC
CHARLOTTE — Advocates are looking for more people to step up to become foster parents as North Carolina experiences a childcare crisis, they say. “I know exactly what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system and to desperately want a family,” said Mikaila Reinhardt with Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.
9-year-old boy reported missing in Greensboro found safe
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 9-year-old boy reported missing by Greensboro Police Department has been found safe. Police say that Brown was last seen on Thursday at around 5 p.m. when he left his home. Brown has reportedly run away from home in the past and was found at local friends’ homes nearby. Investigators say […]
Body found burning in the woods is identified as missing Atlanta man
ATLANTA (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified the remains of a man who was reportedly shot and then set on fire late last year. On Dec. 13 at 10:14 a.m., Atlanta Police Department officers responded to Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Road NW regarding a "person down." When they arrived, officers found a deceased victim who had been burned and left near the wood line.
