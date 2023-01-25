ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly

A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
BEVERLY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
WHAV

Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill

Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
HAVERHILL, MA
MassLive.com

WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost

The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester officials focus on blighted properties

WORCESTER - The city will not adopt expanded fees or a new ordinance for vacant and foreclosed properties, with the building department reporting that the current ordinance, as well as a rental registry that is in the works, are sufficient to deal with such properties. “Getting properties registered will get us into the position to start the inspection process, doing analytics to prioritize certain properties most at risk,” Inspectional Services Commissioner Christopher Spencer told the city council...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend

BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
BOSTON, MA

