House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
WCVB
New Navy destroyer to be named for Boston native, Medal of Honor recipient Thomas G. Kelley
The legacy of a retired U.S. Navy captain is now set to live on through thousands of sailors. Boston native and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Kelley’s service in Vietnam earned him the Medal of Honor, and now another tribute will outrank that: A Navy destroyer named after him.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
NECN
School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly
A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
NECN
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill
Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
nbcboston.com
Boston Bakery Wholesaler, Staffing Agencies Cited for Wage Violations
This story first appeared on MassLive.com. A wholesale producer of baked goods in Boston and the staffing agencies that provide its workforce are facing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of penalties and restitutions after failing to fairly compensate its employees.
WBUR
In 2nd storm of the week, expect snow first, then rain and gusts, in Mass.
The next round of wintry weather is knocking on our doorstep. Enjoy any limited sun in the early hours of Wednesday as it will disappear quickly behind clouds that usher in first snowflakes this afternoon. At first, snow will fall very lightly, and the temperature will be above freezing, so...
MassLive.com
WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost
The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
Worcester officials focus on blighted properties
WORCESTER - The city will not adopt expanded fees or a new ordinance for vacant and foreclosed properties, with the building department reporting that the current ordinance, as well as a rental registry that is in the works, are sufficient to deal with such properties. “Getting properties registered will get us into the position to start the inspection process, doing analytics to prioritize certain properties most at risk,” Inspectional Services Commissioner Christopher Spencer told the city council...
MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend
BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
What infectious disease doctors want you to know as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its 4th year
“We don’t really want to encourage additional infections.”. The trends for COVID-19 are looking more promising as January comes to a close, after a spike in cases and hospitalizations earlier this month prompted officials in the area to urge the use of masks in indoor public spaces to help prevent transmission.
