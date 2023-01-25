Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
WATCH: Video shows explosive lightning strike in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion. A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst. Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added […]
wtvy.com
Enterprise street closure extended through weekend
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The closure of a portion of West College Street in downtown Enterprise has been extended through the weekend of January 28-29. The extended closure will allow ample time for the contractor to clean up the surrounding area following the demolition that began on January 9 of buildings damaged from the downtown fire in October. The street is expected to reopen on Monday morning, January 30.
fox35orlando.com
2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS. The...
WJHG-TV
PCB officials aim to widen part of Back Beach Road to six lanes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders say the area just got another feather in its cap. Part of Back Beach Road between Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard will be expanding. “This is another great step for Panama City Beach,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We spent...
Computer malfunction causes massive boil water notice in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Panama City Beach residents who live east of Richard Jackson Boulevard should boil their water until further notice, Panama City Beach officials said Friday. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in pressure on January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:30 […]
Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
WJHG-TV
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
Destin Log
History Mystery: The mystery behind gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery
The gravestone of Edward M. Knapp is the second tallest gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery. The only gravestone taller is that of Leonard Destin, the founder of Destin. Just who was Edward M. Knapp and why is he buried in the Marler Memorial Cemetery? That is our History Mystery for this month.
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
mypanhandle.com
Nice Saturday, Showers on Sunday
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A nice end to the work week with temps back into the upper 50s for highs and plenty of sunshine. Saturday should be dry but clouds will build through the day. This Sunday, we can expect a slight chance of showers before 1 pm, but then showers are likely, with a possibility of a thunderstorm between 1 pm and 2 pm, followed by more showers likely after 2 pm. The high for the day will be around 68 degrees with an east-southeast wind blowing at 10 to 15 mph and a 70% chance of precipitation. On Sunday night, we can expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The low for the night will be around 62 degrees with a south southwest wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph and an 80% chance of precipitation. Monday Morning the rain clears out and the temps warm up. Most of next week will feature temps in the low 70s for highs and lows will vary from the 60s to the 40s. The wetter conditions mostly remain off to our north through the week. We should see another cold front on Thursday / Friday to bring us cooler conditions again by next weekend.
WJHG-TV
Sunshine and a chill return for Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few wispy upper-level clouds in the skies. We’ll see them gradually increase toward the end of the day today. There’s plenty of sunshine out the door to enjoy on your Friday. But we are off to another cold start!
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa school start times delayed 1 hour on Wednesday morning due to severe storm
The Okaloosa County School District announced on Tuesday evening that all school start times in Okaloosa County would be delayed 1 hour on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 due to severe weather. A significant line of weather is scheduled to come through Okaloosa County early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential of...
Bay Co. hosts commercial driver’s licenses classes at GCSC Southport campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and Bay County have struck a deal that will help meet the need for truck drivers. The college will allow Bay County to use the North Bay campus driving range to help train people for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL). Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials approached […]
Allegiant working with local college to fuel workforce at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida State College students and instructors from took a tour of the new Allegiant Air Terminal at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. According to a post by the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, 20 students at the Bob Sikes Airport NWFSC Aviation Center of Excellence were able to see […]
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
Two dead in fire in Esto
ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
WJHG-TV
Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd. The notice states:. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in...
wbrc.com
Florida man indicted in 2022 death of Cassie Carli
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - Marcus Spanevelo has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 death of Cassie Carli. Spanevelo, a resident of Panama City, Florida, has been charged with kidnapping that resulted in death. The charges come after Spanevelo had already been charged in St. Clair...
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
