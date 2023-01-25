ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Video shows explosive lightning strike in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion. A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst. Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Enterprise street closure extended through weekend

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The closure of a portion of West College Street in downtown Enterprise has been extended through the weekend of January 28-29. The extended closure will allow ample time for the contractor to clean up the surrounding area following the demolition that began on January 9 of buildings damaged from the downtown fire in October. The street is expected to reopen on Monday morning, January 30.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WMBB

Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
mypanhandle.com

Nice Saturday, Showers on Sunday

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A nice end to the work week with temps back into the upper 50s for highs and plenty of sunshine. Saturday should be dry but clouds will build through the day. This Sunday, we can expect a slight chance of showers before 1 pm, but then showers are likely, with a possibility of a thunderstorm between 1 pm and 2 pm, followed by more showers likely after 2 pm. The high for the day will be around 68 degrees with an east-southeast wind blowing at 10 to 15 mph and a 70% chance of precipitation. On Sunday night, we can expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The low for the night will be around 62 degrees with a south southwest wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph and an 80% chance of precipitation. Monday Morning the rain clears out and the temps warm up. Most of next week will feature temps in the low 70s for highs and lows will vary from the 60s to the 40s. The wetter conditions mostly remain off to our north through the week. We should see another cold front on Thursday / Friday to bring us cooler conditions again by next weekend.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sunshine and a chill return for Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few wispy upper-level clouds in the skies. We’ll see them gradually increase toward the end of the day today. There’s plenty of sunshine out the door to enjoy on your Friday. But we are off to another cold start!
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa school start times delayed 1 hour on Wednesday morning due to severe storm

The Okaloosa County School District announced on Tuesday evening that all school start times in Okaloosa County would be delayed 1 hour on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 due to severe weather. A significant line of weather is scheduled to come through Okaloosa County early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential of...
WMBB

Two dead in fire in Esto

ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
ESTO, FL
WJHG-TV

Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd. The notice states:. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wbrc.com

Florida man indicted in 2022 death of Cassie Carli

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - Marcus Spanevelo has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 death of Cassie Carli. Spanevelo, a resident of Panama City, Florida, has been charged with kidnapping that resulted in death. The charges come after Spanevelo had already been charged in St. Clair...
PANAMA CITY, FL

