ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County

ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties

LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle Laurel structure fire

Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
LAUREL, IN
Times-Bulletin

‘Thundersnow’-storm hit Van Wert Wednesday

If you thought you heard summer thunderstorm rumbles late Wednesday morning you were probably correct. A unique but not totally unheard of phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow,’ occurred in the local area between 10:30 a.m. and noon. It was caused by the instability and intensity of the low pressure that created the snowstorm.
VAN WERT, OH
1017thepoint.com

10,000 TIRES PULLED FROM PREBLE COUNTY CREEK

(Preble County, OH)--An incredible number of old tires have been pulled from a creek that feeds the Rush Run area of Preble County. The EPA recently notified Preble County that the cleanup was taking place on private property and that a grant was helping to cover the cost. How many tires were pulled from the creek? More than 10,000 of them. The tires were piled into a large mound in a field and then removed. There’s no word on whether or not the property owner will face any penalities.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Winter weather increases risk for slips and falls

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield is urging residents to be extra cautious as the weather brings freezing temperatures to the area. “When the winter months hit, many people begin to prepare their homes and adjust their everyday lives, but they often forget – or don’t know – about the impact winter weather can have on one’s health”, said Dr. Joe Morman, Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health – Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wfft.com

Jay County under Travel Advisory

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County is on a Travel Advisory. The roads are slick, drivers should use caution if needing to be out on the roads.
Sidney Daily News

Road crews tackle latest winter storm

SIDNEY – Road crews handled this week’s winter weather event quickly and smoothly with the help of multiple factors, according to Shelby County Engineer Robert Geuy, Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Press Secretary Matt Bruning. “With the advanced warning, we were able...
SIDNEY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke Co. Courthouse Feb. 3 Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, Feb. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood,...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy