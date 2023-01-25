Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County
ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties
LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Laurel structure fire
Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
Times-Bulletin
‘Thundersnow’-storm hit Van Wert Wednesday
If you thought you heard summer thunderstorm rumbles late Wednesday morning you were probably correct. A unique but not totally unheard of phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow,’ occurred in the local area between 10:30 a.m. and noon. It was caused by the instability and intensity of the low pressure that created the snowstorm.
Fox 19
Highway chase: Speeds hit 100 mph as driver eludes authorities across multiple counties
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Speeds hit 100 mph as a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle fled authorities from Butler County to Dayton on two highways early Friday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol. The sheriff’s office and troopers both cut the...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Slushy snowfall impacts morning commute and cancels classes, but accumulations modest
Heavy snowfall hampered the morning commute Wednesday, Jan. 25, closing schools and businesses throughout the afternoon, but total accumulated snowfall ultimately fell well short of earlier projections for Logan County and the surrounding area. Snow began to fall sometime around 3 a.m. Wednesday and local schools wasted no time canceling...
Officials urge public to stay home in anticipation of upcoming snow
“I would double triple maybe even quadruple the amount of time I’m allowing for my commute to the car. It is just gonna be a slow go,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.
wyso.org
Proposed gas station at former site of grocery store in Old North Dayton denied
GroceryLane in Old North Dayton was destroyed by the 2019 tornados. The owners of the grocery store — who were renting the building — tried to fix it up, although it got heavily vandalized. The building was later demolished in 2021. The community is classified as an area...
1017thepoint.com
10,000 TIRES PULLED FROM PREBLE COUNTY CREEK
(Preble County, OH)--An incredible number of old tires have been pulled from a creek that feeds the Rush Run area of Preble County. The EPA recently notified Preble County that the cleanup was taking place on private property and that a grant was helping to cover the cost. How many tires were pulled from the creek? More than 10,000 of them. The tires were piled into a large mound in a field and then removed. There’s no word on whether or not the property owner will face any penalities.
Sidney Daily News
Winter weather increases risk for slips and falls
SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield is urging residents to be extra cautious as the weather brings freezing temperatures to the area. “When the winter months hit, many people begin to prepare their homes and adjust their everyday lives, but they often forget – or don’t know – about the impact winter weather can have on one’s health”, said Dr. Joe Morman, Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health – Springfield.
wfft.com
Jay County under Travel Advisory
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County is on a Travel Advisory. The roads are slick, drivers should use caution if needing to be out on the roads.
Fire forces residents to evacuate Beavercreek lodge
The fire occurred at the Suburban Studios Extended Stay located on Germany Lane just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Beavercreek Police Department said.
Sidney Daily News
Road crews tackle latest winter storm
SIDNEY – Road crews handled this week’s winter weather event quickly and smoothly with the help of multiple factors, according to Shelby County Engineer Robert Geuy, Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Press Secretary Matt Bruning. “With the advanced warning, we were able...
countynewsonline.org
Darke Co. Courthouse Feb. 3 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, Feb. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood,...
More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
45 years later: A look back at the Blizzard of ‘78
DAYTON — This winter may have had some rough points so far, but it’s nothing compared to the blizzard of 1978. The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 is this week. The blizzard lasted three days, from Jan. 25 until Jan. 27, 1978. >>How to prevent injuries...
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
