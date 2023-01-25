ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

wesb.com

Four Vehicle Hit-and-Run in Johnsonburg

The State Police are investigating a four-vehicle hit-and-run in Johnsonburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a driver on Route 219 lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions on Tuesday, January 17. Her vehicle went into an uncontrollable spin and was struck by a second and then a third vehicle. The third vehicle was struck by a fourth which then fled the scene.
JOHNSONBURG, PA
WTAJ

Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

VEHICLE CRASHES INTO BUILDING IN GREEN TOWNSHIP

Another crash was reported late this morning, this one in Green Township where a vehicle crashed into a building. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The accident was reported at 10:57 AM on Route 403 North in Dixonville at the intersection with Alison Road. Commodore and Clymer fire departments along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched by Indiana County 911.
DIXONVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

FEW INJURIES REPORTED IN ROUTE 286 CRASH

Several first responders were on the scene of a crash along Route 286 in White Township this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 286 East near Helman Road around 7:20 a.m. for a reported head-on crash. Indiana assistant fire chief Ron Moreau said a captain from the Clymer Fire Department was on his way to work when he reported the crash, saying one car was on its side in the middle of the road. All passengers were able to get out of their respective cars. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated on-scene.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Lawrence Township

LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, on Sunday afternoon. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, on Interstate 80 West, in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police looking for child believed to be in danger

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania are searching for a one-year-old child that is believed to be in danger. Punxsutawney police are searching for one-year-old Adrienne Rand. Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney borough, Jefferson county on Jan. 31 at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

1 person dies after Westmoreland County rollover crash

TRAFFORD, Pa. — One person has died after an overnight crash in Trafford, Westmoreland County. Watch our original report in the video player above. The Medical Examiner says 41-year-old William Henning died at the hospital after the crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland Price Manufacturing Facility. First responders...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Suspect Identified in Hit-and-Run Crash in Young Township

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man has been identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened in Young Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, near the intersection of Walston Road and Ellermeyer Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

HIT AND RUN UNDER INVESTIGATION

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, January 28th, a vehicle hit a vehicle parked at a meter in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. The victim says this happened between 10:30 AM and 4:55 PM. The offending vehicle is not known at this time, but it did leave a white paint transfer. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-349-2121.
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

More Details Released On Saxonburg Police Chase

Police have released more details about a police chase over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the Saxonburg Borough. Police say 53-year-old Theodore Snyder of Butler was fleeing borough police when he failed to make a turn at the intersection of North Isabella Street and Constitution Avenue.
SAXONBURG, PA
Online Rocket

15-year-old SR Area High School student dead after car crash

A 15-year-old Slippery Rock Area High School student died in a single-vehicle collision with a tree on a snow-covered road while traveling north on Route 8 on the night of Jan. 22. Colton John Drushel was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road....
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WTAJ

Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW

A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

