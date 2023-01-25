Read full article on original website
2 seriously injured after rollover crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said two men were taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a rollover crash on I-80 in Lawrence Township. On Jan. 29 around 3:38 p.m., a man in a Chevrolet Trax was heading west on I-80. Around mile marker 116, he went to merge into the […]
wesb.com
Four Vehicle Hit-and-Run in Johnsonburg
The State Police are investigating a four-vehicle hit-and-run in Johnsonburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a driver on Route 219 lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions on Tuesday, January 17. Her vehicle went into an uncontrollable spin and was struck by a second and then a third vehicle. The third vehicle was struck by a fourth which then fled the scene.
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
wccsradio.com
VEHICLE CRASHES INTO BUILDING IN GREEN TOWNSHIP
Another crash was reported late this morning, this one in Green Township where a vehicle crashed into a building. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The accident was reported at 10:57 AM on Route 403 North in Dixonville at the intersection with Alison Road. Commodore and Clymer fire departments along with state police and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched by Indiana County 911.
wccsradio.com
FEW INJURIES REPORTED IN ROUTE 286 CRASH
Several first responders were on the scene of a crash along Route 286 in White Township this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 286 East near Helman Road around 7:20 a.m. for a reported head-on crash. Indiana assistant fire chief Ron Moreau said a captain from the Clymer Fire Department was on his way to work when he reported the crash, saying one car was on its side in the middle of the road. All passengers were able to get out of their respective cars. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated on-scene.
Man killed in early morning crash on Westmoreland County highway
A man was killed in a car crash on a Westmoreland County highway early Tuesday morning.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Lawrence Township
LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, on Sunday afternoon. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, on Interstate 80 West, in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.
WGAL
Police looking for child believed to be in danger
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania are searching for a one-year-old child that is believed to be in danger. Punxsutawney police are searching for one-year-old Adrienne Rand. Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney borough, Jefferson county on Jan. 31 at...
‘Extreme caution:’ Suspect at large after Huntingdon traffic stop, troopers report
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Huntingdon County are warning residents to use “extreme caution” if they come across a man they say threatened troopers with knives. Police are currently searching for 40-year-old Jedediah Rawlings, of Alexandria, after a traffic stop on 2nd Street in Huntingdon ended with him taking off in […]
wtae.com
1 person dies after Westmoreland County rollover crash
TRAFFORD, Pa. — One person has died after an overnight crash in Trafford, Westmoreland County. Watch our original report in the video player above. The Medical Examiner says 41-year-old William Henning died at the hospital after the crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland Price Manufacturing Facility. First responders...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Suspect Identified in Hit-and-Run Crash in Young Township
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man has been identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened in Young Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, near the intersection of Walston Road and Ellermeyer Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case. PSP Marienville are investigating an incident in which a known suspect may have corrupted a known juvenile. According to a release issued on Monday, January 30, the...
wccsradio.com
HIT AND RUN UNDER INVESTIGATION
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, January 28th, a vehicle hit a vehicle parked at a meter in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. The victim says this happened between 10:30 AM and 4:55 PM. The offending vehicle is not known at this time, but it did leave a white paint transfer. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-349-2121.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information Regarding Hit-and-Run Crash in Henderson Township
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run crash in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Sheplar Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say an...
UPMC hospital fire likely caused by patient trying to light cigarette while on oxygen, says rep
A fire broke out at a UMPC hospital room late last night after a patient may have attempted to light a cigarette while on oxygen.
butlerradio.com
More Details Released On Saxonburg Police Chase
Police have released more details about a police chase over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the Saxonburg Borough. Police say 53-year-old Theodore Snyder of Butler was fleeing borough police when he failed to make a turn at the intersection of North Isabella Street and Constitution Avenue.
State College police seek info about vehicle that drove through, damaged Spring Creek Park
A field in the Spring Creek Park was damaged over the weekend.
Online Rocket
15-year-old SR Area High School student dead after car crash
A 15-year-old Slippery Rock Area High School student died in a single-vehicle collision with a tree on a snow-covered road while traveling north on Route 8 on the night of Jan. 22. Colton John Drushel was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road....
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
wccsradio.com
MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW
A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
