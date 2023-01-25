NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO