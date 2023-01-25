ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Shore News Network

20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old male victim was attacked with a baseball bat and stabbed in the Bronx on New Year’s Day. He was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple lacerations and is recovering. Today, the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage of one of the suspects in the attack. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. “The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by four male individuals in the hallway of a residential building when one unknown male individual attempted to hit the victim with a bat,” the NYPD The post 20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx

NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
News 12

NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Homeless man dead following brutal beating in East Harlem

Edgardo Rodriguez, pictured, was brutally attacked by several men in East Harlem in May 2022 and died three months later from his injuries. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for a group suspects who allegedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mom of Fatal Norwood Gunshot Victim Seeks Answers, Says Son Shot 17 Times

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A Bronx mother is still seeking answers more than five weeks after her son, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed in Fordham Manor just seven days before Christmas, as reported. The mother of the victim alleges she was told at St. Barnabas Hospital her son was shot 17 times.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Death of Bronx teen during argument with stepdad ruled a homicide

A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following an argument with his stepdad has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Corde Scott died of “homicidal asphyxia including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the office said Friday. Scott died Monday morning at Jacobi Medical Center after a fight with his stepfather inside their apartment on Doris Street near Lyon Avenue in Westchester Square, cops said. Cops initially questioned the 28-year-old stepdad, but according to police sources, detectives initially believed the stepfather was acting in self-defense. No charges have been filed against the stepfather. The stepdad was on parole for an assault that landed him in prison for three years, state Department of Corrections records show. He was released this past December. It was unclear what the two were arguing over. Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Larry Celona
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say

A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
LINDEN, NJ
Abdul Ghani

15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The Bronx

According to reports, Bronx detectives are interviewing the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon after fighting with him. On January 23, just before 4:18 p.m., Corde Scott, 15, and his stepdad, 28, allegedly got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Doris Street, off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester.
BRONX, NY

