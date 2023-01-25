Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
Related
20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old male victim was attacked with a baseball bat and stabbed in the Bronx on New Year’s Day. He was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple lacerations and is recovering. Today, the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage of one of the suspects in the attack. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. “The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by four male individuals in the hallway of a residential building when one unknown male individual attempted to hit the victim with a bat,” the NYPD The post 20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx
NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Cops searching for man who attacked Brooklyn Dunkin' employee during robbery
Police are searching for a man who attacked a Dunkin’ employee during a robbery last week. The suspect entered a Dunkin’ that was part of a gas station on Conduit Boulevard near Sheridan Avenue in East New York.
News 12 Exclusive: Person arrested after brawl breaks out at Bronx men's shelter
News 12 obtained exclusive video from multiple angles inside the shelter, showing a staff member throwing food away from a group of Venezuelan migrants staying at the facility.
News 12
Police: 3 men stabbed in Allerton; suspect at large
Police say three men were stabbed early Saturday morning in Allerton. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing after 6 a.m. on Allerton Avenue. News 12 was told the men were stabbed in the leg, chest and arm. All of the victims are expected to be OK. Police say...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Homeless man dead following brutal beating in East Harlem
Edgardo Rodriguez, pictured, was brutally attacked by several men in East Harlem in May 2022 and died three months later from his injuries. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for a group suspects who allegedly...
norwoodnews.org
Mom of Fatal Norwood Gunshot Victim Seeks Answers, Says Son Shot 17 Times
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A Bronx mother is still seeking answers more than five weeks after her son, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed in Fordham Manor just seven days before Christmas, as reported. The mother of the victim alleges she was told at St. Barnabas Hospital her son was shot 17 times.
Police search for gunman who shot man on subway in Chinatown
Passengers reported hearing two gunshots as they scrambled to find safety in the train car.
Man, 52, whose body was found in Staten Island strip mall lot ID’d by NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified a 52-year-old man who was found dead Thursday in a strip mall parking lot in Dongan Hills as Edward Moreno. The man had no visible signs of trauma and his death does not appear to be suspicious. Authorities are looking into whether he suffered a medical episode, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
Death of Bronx teen during argument with stepdad ruled a homicide
A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following an argument with his stepdad has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Corde Scott died of “homicidal asphyxia including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the office said Friday. Scott died Monday morning at Jacobi Medical Center after a fight with his stepfather inside their apartment on Doris Street near Lyon Avenue in Westchester Square, cops said. Cops initially questioned the 28-year-old stepdad, but according to police sources, detectives initially believed the stepfather was acting in self-defense. No charges have been filed against the stepfather. The stepdad was on parole for an assault that landed him in prison for three years, state Department of Corrections records show. He was released this past December. It was unclear what the two were arguing over. Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Larry Celona
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12 Exclusive: Brooklyn mom of 3 in shock after suffering violent attack from Uber driver
Afrii normally walks to pick up her daughters in Gowanus, but due to bad weather she took an Uber with a friend. That's when the incident took place.
11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx have called off a missing person alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning. The child, whose name has been redacted for privacy, was last seen early Wednesday morning. She left her Magenta Street home at around 5 am on her way to school. At 11:04 pm, police reported she had been found and safely returned to her home. The post 11-year-old reported missing in the Bronx found, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say
A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
Man who tied up, burned woman alive in Brooklyn was angry about comics, gaming console: prosecutors
The man who allegedly set fire to a woman in Brooklyn last year went on a murderous rampage after prosecutors say the victim destroyed his comic books and video game console.
15-Year-Old Boy Dead After A Dispute With Stepfather In The Bronx
According to reports, Bronx detectives are interviewing the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy who died on Monday afternoon after fighting with him. On January 23, just before 4:18 p.m., Corde Scott, 15, and his stepdad, 28, allegedly got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Doris Street, off Lyon Avenue in Parkchester.
NYPD: Woman, 23, dies in crash on Hylan Boulevard Saturday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash in New Dorp that left a 23-year-old woman dead. The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. at 2545 Hylan Blvd., police said. A 30-year-old male was operating a white Dodge sedan and was traveling southbound on Hylan Boulevard when...
4 Nabbed After Attempted Home Burglary In Great Neck, Police Say
Four men are facing charges following an attempted break-in at a home located in an affluent neighborhood on Long Island. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Great Neck on Oxford Avenue, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said four men, ranging in age from 19...
Comments / 1