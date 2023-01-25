Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Police: Counterterror unit holds Spain church attack suspect
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national police agency says a counterterrorism intelligence unit is questioning a suspect accused of killing a Catholic church officer with a machete and wounding four more people, including a priest. The Spanish National Police had asked for two more days to interrogate the 25-year-old Moroccan suspect in Madrid before he has to face a judge. Authorities identified him as Yassine Kanjaa. He was transferred to the capital and handed over to an intelligence unit within the Spanish police that oversees domestic terrorism cases. He was undergoing questioning on Friday. Kanjaa is accused of killing a sacristan after he prepared Wednesday night Mass at a church in the southern city of Algeciras.
KEYT
Spanish court charges letter bomb suspect with terrorism
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court says it has charged a 74-year-old retired man with terrorism for allegedly sending six letters containing explosive material to Spain’s prime minister and the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in the country. The as-yet-unidentified man appeared before a judge in Madrid on Friday and was detained without bail. The suspect, referred to only by the initials PGP in court documents, was charged with six separate terrorism offenses after being arrested in the northern city of Miranda de Ebro on Wednesday. The man was charged with the manufacture and use of explosive devices for terrorist purposes, according to court documents. Two of the alleged offenses were classified as aggravated as they involved members of the government.
KEYT
Spain’s govt under pressure to do more on gender-based crime
MADRID (AP) — A spate of gender-based violence, coupled with the early release of several sex offenders, has increased pressure on Spain’s left-wing government, which strongly plays up its feminist credentials, to do more to protect women from abuse. Following an urgent meeting Friday, the country’s Equality Ministry proposed housing and income support for abuse victims but said there was no need to tighten a law that has allowed some sex offenders to review and reduce their sentences. At least six women have been killed — allegedly by their current or former partners — so far this year, according to the latest government records. The Equality Ministry found that some of these victims had been living with their alleged killers for economic reasons.
KEYT
Tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia triggers search
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Authorities in West Australia are searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth. Emergency services say they’re hampered by a lack of equipment and have called on the Commonwealth and other states to provide assistance. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has deployed teams with handheld radiation detection devices and metal detectors along 22 miles of a busy freight route to look for the unit, which measures 0.31 inches by 0.24 inches. It is believed to have fallen off the back of a truck on a 870-mile journey. It is said to emit the equivalent of 10 X-rays in an hour.
‘Joonam’ Review: Three Generations of Iranian Women Swap Perspectives in an Intimate But Bitty Documentary
Sierra Urich’s grandmother, Behjat, has the tart, callused demeanor that comes from a life of tumult and loss. Married at 14 to an Iranian soldier, she grieved for older relatives who were murdered or executed, and raised a family that was scattered in the wake of the Iranian Revolution: As her children emigrated to the United States, she was unable to see them for 16 years, finally joining them in her mid-sixties. Her daughter Mitra, Urich’s mother, left Iran for New England in 1979; haunted by memories of her upbringing and her father’s imprisonment under the police state, she’s too...
KEYT
UN chief: Exhibit of Nazi victims is call to fight cruelty
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the Nazis tried to rob millions of Jews of their names before killing them during World War II. But at Thursday’s inauguration of a huge U.N. installation with the names of 4.8 million Holocaust victims, he said the Nazis failed and all those slaughtered “shall never be forgotten.” On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the U.N. chief says the exhibition is a call to action because some 1 million victims remain unidentified. And he says it is a call to the world to “stem the tide of human cruelty and fight anti-Semitism and all forms of racism wherever and whenever it manifests itself.”
KEYT
Journalists convicted of revealing Finland defense secrets
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two investigative journalists for a major daily newspaper in Finland have been convicted of revealing national defense secrets in an April 2017 article that prosecutors said included information from classified documents. Finnish media said the prosecution had asked for the Helsingin Sanomat reporters to receive prison sentences of six months to one year. Instead, a judge fined them. The Helsinki District Court judge on Friday also acquitted the newspaper’s acting manager at the time. All three had denied wrongdoing. The reporters argued the information they published was public. Finnish broadcaster YLE says the judge found the article contained several pieces of information that should have been kept secret to protect Finland’s security.
KEYT
Explosion in Polish parish house kills 2, injures 7
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in southern Poland say two people have been found dead after an explosion demolished half of an old Evangelical parish house in the city of Katowice. The regional governor said Friday’s explosion injured seven others. He said two women initially were reported missing but firefighters found their bodies in the rubble in the afternoon. Firefighters say gas that was used for heating and cooking in the three-story brick house most likely caused the explosion. A hospital said two girls aged 5 and 3 were admitted with non life-threatening injuries.
KEYT
Brazil police raid Bolsonaro nephew’s home in uprising probe
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have searched the home of a nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters. Police said Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known by Bolsonaro supporters as Leo Índio, was one of the targets of a series of raids that led to 11 arrests in different states. It was the first time a member of Bolsonaro’s family has been included in the investigations of the uprising in Brasilia, which underlined the political polarization in Brazil. Police say those under investigation could be tried for crimes against democracy and criminal association.
KEYT
Mali defends Russian ties and opposes options for UN force
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop has defended the military government’s cooperation with Russia. He also rejected on Friday three options proposed by the U.N. chief to reconfigure the U.N. peacekeeping force in the west African country where Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity. Diop told the U.N. Security Council that security is the country’s top priority and Mali will not continue to justify its partnership with Russia, which is providing training and equipment to the military. He did not mention Russia’s Wagner Group, the private military contractor with ties to the Kremlin — but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ internal review of the U.N. force did.
10 things about ancient Egypt that movies and TV got wrong, according to an expert
TV and movies shape how we look at history, but did they get it right? Here are 10 ancient-Egypt facts from "Moon Knight", "The Mummy," and others.
When Futurism and Fascism Clashed With Pasta In Italy
There are plenty of ways to track the history of a particular moment in time. The food and drink consumed during a particular period can reveal a lot about those years, as can the rise and fall of various political movements over a given stretch of times. Sometimes those can converge — and in the first half of the 20th century, Italy witnessed a bizarre convergence of all of these things.
KEYT
Retired Czech army general Pavel wins presidential election
PRAGUE (AP) — A retired army general has defeated a populist billionaire in a runoff vote to choose the new president of the Czech Republic. With all the ballots counted Saturday, Petr Pavel had 58.3% of the vote compared with 42.7% for Andrej Babis, who conceded defeat. The 61-year-old Pavel ran as an independent and will succeed controversy-courting Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post. Pavel is a former chairman of NATO’s military committee. He fully endorsed the Czech Republic’s military and humanitarian support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion and stresses the importance of the country’s membership in the European Union and NATO..
KEYT
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
BEIRUT (AP) — Angry protesters in several Middle Eastern countries have gathered to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. Friday’s protests in Lebanon, Pakistan and Iraq came days after a far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Quran, Islam’s holy book. Days later, the leader of a Dutch far-right movement in the Netherlands tore pages out of a copy of the Quran near the Dutch parliament and stomped on the pages. Iraq’s powerful Shiite cleric Muqata al-Sadr also condemned the desecration of the Quran, while protesters in Beirut burned Swedish and Dutch flags.
KEYT
Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those who are familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years. The AP explains how the Yanomami reached this tragic point.
KEYT
Several questioned in Croatia over oligarch’s missing yacht
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police on Friday brought in for questioning several people over the disappearance last October of a luxury yacht from an Adriatic Sea marina where it was held there under international sanctions in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The disappearance of the 35-meter Irina Vu from the marina on the island of Murter was only recently noticed and reported by local media. The yacht reportedly sailed to Turkey and another one was left in its place. The incident has triggered public criticism of the authorities in Croatia.
KEYT
UK student nurse charged with taking bomb to maternity ward
LONDON (AP) — A student nurse has appeared in a British court charged with planning to attack an air force base and taking a home-made bomb to a hospital maternity unit where he worked. Mohammad Farooq was arrested outside St. James’s University Hospital in Leeds, northern England, on Jan. 20 with what prosecutors say was a “viable” pressure-cooker bomb. Prosecutors also allege that Farooq carried out “hostile reconnaissance” of a Royal Air Force base earlier this month after being encouraged online to attack it. He faces charges of preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an explosive substance and possessing an imitation firearm. Farooq appeared by video link Friday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was ordered detained until his next court hearing.
KEYT
Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man armed with a Kalashnikov-style rifle stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital Friday, killing the head of security at the diplomatic post and wounding two guards, authorities said. Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, blamed the attack on “personal and...
Comments / 0