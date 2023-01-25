Read full article on original website
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Man appears in federal court to face Capitol riot charges
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man says he’s innocent of the charges brought against him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington. Isaac Thomas of Genesee County appeared in U.S. District Court in Flint on Thursday. The 10 federal charges Thomas faces include entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Nepal Supreme Court removes deputy PM over citizenship
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s Supreme Court has removed the country’s deputy prime minister from office and from his parliamentary seat for violating citizenship laws. Rabi Lamichhane had become deputy prime minister and the powerful home minster after his newly formed party joined the coalition government last month. He was once a United States citizen but gave it up after returning to Nepal. The court ruled that after he took up U.S. citizenship he was no longer a Nepali national, and that after abandoning his American citizenship, he did not reapply for Nepali nationality. Therefore, it said, he improperly contested the election because of his invalid citizenship. Nepal does not allow dual citizenship.
Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed off on a two-year extension of a program that protects Hong Kong residents in the U.S. from deportation. Biden first authorized the program in August 2021 for 18 months. It was set to expire on Feb. 5 and is now extended until January 2025. The initial decision to provide a temporary safe haven came after Hong Kong introduced a sweeping national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. The National Security Council said the extension reflects the administration’s “strong support for the people of Hong Kong in the face of increasing repression.”
S. Dakota GOP leader: Senator accused of harassment
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Senate Republican leader says that a committee will investigate a suspended senator for allegedly harassing a legislative aide during an exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding. Sen. Casey Crabtree, the Senate GOP leader, had declined to provide details of the allegations against fellow Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller on Thursday. The Senate voted to suspend her legislative powers. Crabtree says in a statement that Senate Republicans this week had received a “detailed report” from a staff member of the Legislative Research Council accusing Frye-Mueller of “inappropriate behavior and harassment related to private maternal matters, including childhood vaccines and breastfeeding.”
Sri Lanka leader suspends parliament until policy address
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has suspended Parliament until Feb. 8, when he said he would announced a new set of long-term policies to address a range of issues including an unprecedented economic crisis. The government did not give a clear reason for the move, but Wickremesinghe’ s office in a statement said his address to lawmakers on Feb. 8 will announce new policies and laws, which will be implemented until the centenary celebrations of Sri Lanka’s independence in 2048. It is also widely expected that Wickremesinghe would announce his policies on sharing power with ethnic minority Tamils. An analyst said the president’s move is “to show that he is the authority” and symbolises a fresh start for the country following the recent turmoil.
Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals
Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
Federal prosecutors discussed charging Trump in Stormy Daniels case when he left office, book says
Days before then-President Donald Trump left the White House, federal prosecutors in New York discussed whether to potentially charge Trump with campaign finance crimes once he was out of office, according to a new book from CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York...
Making good on pledges
Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar, who were stripped of their committee assignments by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped her of legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller told reporters earlier Thursday that she was being punished following an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations. The Republican-controlled Senate voted to form a committee to investigate Frye-Mueller’s conduct and suspend her from voting or holding other rights of an elected official. Republican Sen. Michael Rohl, who initiated the motion to suspend Frye-Mueller, said in a statement that it was based on “serious allegations” and the need to ensure a safe working environment for employees. Frye-Mueller has opposed vaccination requirements in schools.
Peru president gives support for elections later this year
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has called on Congress to approve a proposal to move elections forward to late this year, a marked concession for the leader who has been facing daily protests that have left almost 60 people dead. Boluarte had already expressed support for a proposal to hold national elections in April 2024 rather than the previously scheduled 2026, but recently support seems to be growing among lawmakers to move them forward even earlier, to December 2023. Moving elections to later this year could help the country “get out of this quagmire that we’re in,” Boluarte said Friday.
U.S. sanctions Paraguay VP, former president for corruption
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The United States is sanctioning Paraguay’s former President Horacio Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno, unveiling explosive accusations on Thursday that the two participated in widespread schemes of corruption and have ties to members of a terrorist organization. The Treasury Department says the two politicians have been involved “in systemic corruption that has undermined democratic institutions in Paraguay.” It also accuses them of having ties to members of Hezbollah, which the United States designates as a terrorist organization. U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield said the sanctions have blocked both men from using the United States financial system.
Pence: ‘Mistakes were made’ in classified records handling
MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn’t been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn’t an excuse.
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN. President...
US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration has moved to protect the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota from future mining. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order Thursday closing over 350 square miles of the Superior National Forest to mineral leasing for 20 years. Haaland says the decision is intended to protect the Boundary Waters for future generations and to boost the local recreation economy. But the move deals a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel project near Ely, which is suing in federal court to try to reclaim the mineral rights leases that the Biden administration canceled last year.
Greg Abbott blasts Biden’s new border policy that will allegedly attract ‘even more’ illegal migrants
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott weighed in on the Biden administration's latest border policy that is allegedly anticipated to cause a surge in illegal immigration.
Missouri Senate GOP backs bills on transgender children
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of Missouri’s state Senate says Republican senators are unified against letting transgender girls play on girls’ sports teams. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden’s comments to reporters Thursday signal that restrictions on transgender student athletes have a good chance of passing this year. He also says Senate Republicans want to ban minors from getting gender-affirming surgery. Efforts to outlaw public drag performances appear to be less likely to advance. Rowden says lawmakers have “more important stuff to talk about” than drag shows.
US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The operation carried out on Wednesday targeted Bilal al-Sudani, a key financial facilitator for the global terrorist organization, in a...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses. The men were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City, confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target. She said FBI officials had read her the messages that the plotters exchanged between themselves, including a final one: “It’s going to be done today.”
Spain’s govt under pressure to do more on gender-based crime
MADRID (AP) — A spate of gender-based violence, coupled with the early release of several sex offenders, has increased pressure on Spain’s left-wing government, which strongly plays up its feminist credentials, to do more to protect women from abuse. Following an urgent meeting Friday, the country’s Equality Ministry proposed housing and income support for abuse victims but said there was no need to tighten a law that has allowed some sex offenders to review and reduce their sentences. At least six women have been killed — allegedly by their current or former partners — so far this year, according to the latest government records. The Equality Ministry found that some of these victims had been living with their alleged killers for economic reasons.
