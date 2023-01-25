ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2023: Where to watch the Best Picture nominations online in the UK

By Steve Hogarty
 11 days ago

The nominations for the 2023 Oscars have been announced. Existential, science-fiction action flick Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nods this year, with Stephenie Tsu bagging her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Haven’t seen it yet? Don’t fret. The 95th Academy Awards kicks off on 12 March, giving you a few weeks to catch up on any of the Best Picture nominees you might have missed. Below, we’ve put together a complete guide to watching the Oscar nominations online.

This year’s list also includes the German-language Netflix exclusive All Quiet on the Western Front , as well as The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh’s comic exploration of male friendship on a remote Irish island, and a film for which Colin Farrell has been tipped for a Best Actor award.

Farrell joins castmates Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, as well as fellow countryman Pete Mescal ( Normal People, Aftersun ), in the list of Oscar hopefuls this year, in an award season that’s been dominated by Irish and Asian film talent.

The Oscars will be broadcast on Sky Showcase from midnight on Sunday 12 March. Over in the US viewers can watch live on ABC.

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front was released on 14 October 2022 in the UK, and is available to watch exclusively on Netflix .

Where to watch: On Netflix

Aftersun

Starring Best Actor award nominee Paul Mescal, Aftesun debuted in the UK in November of last year. Distributed by Mubi and 24, it’s available to rent from Curzon and Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch: Rent it at Curzon , or Amazon Prime Video

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water debuted on 16 December in the UK, and is only available to watch in cinemas right now.

Where to watch: At the cinema for now. The original Avatar can be found on Disney+ , where it’s expected the sequel will eventually be made available to stream online.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin was released on 21 October 2022, and is widely available to watch and rent online.

Where to watch: Rent it on Disney+ , YouTube , Google Play , Apple TV , Amazon Prime Video

Elvis

Elvis was released on 24 June 2022 in the UK, and can be rented and watched online at the following spots.

Where to watch: Rent it on Google Play , Apple TV , YouTube

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The bookies’ favourite to win Best Picture at this year’s Acadamy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once debuted in theatres on 13 May 2022 in the UK.

The film is now available to buy or rent online for £3.49. You can even watch Everything Everywhere All at Once for free online, by signing up to a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video .

Where to watch: Rent it on Amazon Prime Video , Google Play , Apple TV

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is one of the most recently released movies in this year’s list of Best Picture nominees.

Unsurprisingly, that means it’s still only available to watch at the cinema. You can find your nearest screening at Vue , Odeon or your local theatre.

Where to watch: Just at your local cinema for now.

Tár

Like The Fabelmans , Tár has only recently hit the big screen, so isn’t yet available to watch online.

Starring Best Actress nominee Cate Blanchett, the movie debuted in the UK on 13 January. You can find your nearest screening at Vue , Odeon or your local theatre.

Where to watch: Just at your local cinema for now.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas on 27 May 2022, and is now available to stream online in the UK in the following places.

Where to watch: Rent it on Apple TV , Amazon Prime Video , Paramount Plus

Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness was released on 28 October 2022 in the UK. You can rent it to watch online at the following spots.

Where to watch: Rent it on YouTube , Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV , Curzon , Google Play

The Whale

Best Actor nominee and beloved Hollywood legend Brendan Fraser stars in The Whale , which debuted in 2022 but is only just arriving in UK theatres now. You can find screenings at your local cinema.

Where to watch: Still in theatres, so you won’t find it online just yet.

Women Talking

As Women Talking is just arriving in UK cinemas now, it’s not yet available to stream online. Orion, the film’s production company, is owned by Amazon, so expect to see it available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video in the not too distant future.

Where to watch: Just at your local cinema for now.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

