Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
Need Your Chico’s Tacos Fix While In Austin? This El Paso Food Truck Can Help!
Chico’s Tacos….. IN AUSTIN?! Yup, however, some may even dare to say that these rolled tacos are even better than El Paso’s iconic Chico’s Tacos. I know, those are fighting words, but they came from my parents so please don’t start a fight!. A few...
El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- The El Paso veterans one-stop center on Diana Drive is a one-of-a-kind veterans center in El Paso. It offers everything from clinical counseling, substance abuse resources and peer support. ABC-7 learned in a few months the center will be moving from its current location in Northeast El Paso, to The post El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location appeared first on KVIA.
When Mexican American Women In El Paso Brought Down Big Business
In 1972, thousands of garment workers walked off the job at the Farah plant here in El Paso during a legendary strike that took "high 'n mighty" business down a notch. Farah Inc was founded in 1928 by Lebanese immigrants Mansour and Hana Farah in a small shop on San Francisco Street in Downtown El Paso.
El Paso News
Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
tourcounsel.com
Paseo Del Norte | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
We close with Plaza Paseo del Norte, a small shopping center where you can find practical stores, where you can buy just what you need for your home or wardrobe. In addition, it has some gastronomic options and social areas that you can enjoy. Leisure and entertainment: Living area.
elpasonews.org
El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 11: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – Art Fierro’s DWI & Perjury
In today’s Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez podcast, Claudia discusses the driving while intoxicated charge against her former opponent, Art Fierro. She goes on to talk about his arrest warrant and speeding in a school zone. She then goes on to explain her ethics complaint against Fierro. Claudia also talks about Fierro’s appointment to the ethics commission and what it means. Claudia closes with the reminder that if Fierro does not take his oath of office again, it could result in his removal from office under state law.
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
KVIA
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
cbs4local.com
Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
Trucker allegedly tried to smuggle 57 Guatemalan children to border
The Mexican government is investigating a driver allegedly caught smuggling 57 Guatemalan children to the border in the back of a cargo truck.
krwg.org
City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March
This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
KFOX 14
Parents want memorial for daughter at Las Cruces Veterans park; advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told KFOX14 they wanted their...
4 of The Best Burgers in Arizona Are Only a Road Trip Away from El Paso
The Grand Canyon State isn't that far of a drive from El Paso. And if you find yourself traveling through Arizona and happen to be a burger lover, then you'll definitely want to check out this list of amazing burger places to try in Arizona!. The list has the top...
KVIA
El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness named Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
PLANetizen
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0