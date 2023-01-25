Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
Report: No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Schedules Noteworthy Visit
There's still more than a year to go until Dylan Raiola can sign with a college program, but his recruitment is in full swing. A day after Nebraska reportedly sent nearly its entire coaching staff to visit Raiola, the nation's No. 1 quarterback and top overall recruit in the Class of 2024, at his ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC
T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
AZFamily
Next generation: House twins following in family footsteps, starring on basketball court
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A house is not a home. But the House twins, Desert Mountain High School freshmen Kaden and Kalek, are right at home on the court. “I think it’s just, like, instilled in us,” says Kaden. “We’re all basketball players,” says Kalek.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
No. 6 Arizona gets even with Washington State
Azuolas Tubelis posted his sixth double-double in the past seven games and No. 6 Arizona avenged a home loss to Washington State earlier this month with a 63-58 victory on Thursday night in Pullman, Wash. Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Arizona (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) quieted the Pac-12's...
Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach dies
TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach Greg Patrick has died. Patrick was on the UA staff for two seasons (2019 and 2020) under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst and briefly promoted to defensive line coach in his 1st season when Sumlin fired Iona Uiagalelei.
12news.com
Karen Self’s Hall of Fame career continues at Seton Catholic
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Seton Catholic Prep is a small school with less than 600 students, but its girls’ basketball program has achieved dynasty status. The Sentinels have won a dozen state championships and they’re coached by an Arizona Sports Hall of Famer. “This has always felt like...
KTAR.com
Desert Diamond Arena, former home of Arizona Coyotes, had record revenue year in 2022
PHOENIX — The former Glendale home of the Arizona Coyotes said it had a record-breaking revenue year in 2022. Desert Diamond Arena, renamed from Gila River Arena in August, hosted over 50 live events in the venue’s 19th year. “We couldn’t be more excited about this news and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: 7 equipment essentials for desert golf
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m heading to Arizona for golf, football and more golf. Should I make any tweaks to my clubs before I go?. The lure to...
Phoenix New Times
The Edge: An Oral History of Phoenix’s Iconic Alt-Rock Radio Station
Joe Maier’s collection of KEDJ memorabilia might be small, but its definitely heartfelt. Inside his Tempe home, the photographer, blogger, and local music booster who goes by Every Show Joe has various swag from the now-defunct alt-rock station known as The Edge. The collection includes a bottle opener, ticket stubs, and various CD comps.
SignalsAZ
WM Phoenix Open Offer Free Admission as Part of “Ford Free Days”
Thanks to Ford, the Official Vehicle of the WM Phoenix Open presented by Taylor Morrison, all fans will be admitted FREE of charge on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 to the WM Phoenix Open as part of “Ford Free Days” courtesy of your Arizona Ford Dealers.
12news.com
Truck crashes into Tempe home Friday morning
Two people are injured after a truck crashed into a home in Tempe. Here's the initial information.
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
12news.com
Phoenix weekend traffic restrictions for Jan. 27-30
PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Jan. 27, to Monday, Jan. 30. Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler and US 60 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 28) for construction (I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project).
AZFamily
College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.
12news.com
Retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster takes his final flight
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As the sun poured over the landing zone at Western Skies Helicopters in Scottsdale early Thursday morning, retired Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster was taking off for his final ride. Jerry has been living at Hospice of the Valley, privately battling an illness with his wife close...
12news.com
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp's list of best places to eat in the U.S.
PHOENIX — Yelp recently unveiled its ranking of the 100 best places to eat in the U.S. and a few Arizona restaurants made the list. In its 10th iteration of the annual list, Yelp compiled which eateries got some of the best reviews on the company's website. A Hawaiian-Korean...
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
thearizona100.com
All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic
Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
Comments / 0