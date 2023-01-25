SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.

