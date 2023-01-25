Related
Business Report: NJ’s housing market cools
The trend is attributed to rising interest rates and prices as well as low inventory. New Jersey’s housing market has definitely cooled off. According to new figures from New Jersey Realtors, the number of closed sales in the state fell 17.8% in 2022, compared to the prior year. The organization blames rising interest rates and prices along with low inventory for the drop. Last year, the median sales price for single family homes rose 8.7% to $473,000.
Challenges persist for social equity applicants in NJ cannabis market
NJ resident opens first legal marijuana store in NYC by someone with prior marijuana conviction. Many social equity applicants in New Jersey say they still face challenges trying to convert their conditional cannabis license to an annual one. The process has sparked debate over the length of time it takes to begin recreational marijuana sales in the Garden State.
$350M
Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
NJ Spotlight News: January 26, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Mass shootings underscore difficulty of stopping gun violence. Interview: Michael Anestis, executive director of the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center.
Hazard NJ Episode 8: The Resurrection of Price’s Pit
A once-notorious Superfund site could become a key part of New Jersey’s clean-energy future. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
In a first, private equity takes over public gas
Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
NJ joins federal lawsuit against Google
New Jersey is joining seven other states and the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit against Google. The suit alleges the search engine used its market dominance to unfairly restrict competition in the digital advertising marketplace. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said, “Big tech companies like Google have...
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
Warehouse industry faces slowdown as lawmakers, towns push back
Demand remained strong in fourth quarter but runaway growth predicted to slacken. New Jersey’s warehouse industry faces a possible future restraint on its recent explosive growth because of legislative and municipal action to curb its expansion, according to the latest industry outlook. A quarterly report on industrial real estate...
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Feds look to NJ for maternal health success
Doulas, insurance expansion among moves that may be expanded to other states. New Jersey’s maternal mortality outcomes are nothing to brag about. But the state has become a national leader for its efforts to address the problem. These include expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers, strengthening and diversifying the...
Annual count of homeless population in NJ takes place
Essex County holds Project Homeless Connect in conjunction with NJ Counts. Newark is a city that is experiencing boom times in many ways. Housing development continues at a record pace. But along with that success comes the consequence — residents going from a paycheck-to-paycheck existence to homelessness. At the...
NJ colleges, universities should stock naloxone, lawmakers say
Bill is latest in state’s efforts to stem tide of overdoses and deaths from opioids. Colleges and universities across New Jersey would be required to get a supply of naloxone nasal spray on campus for anyone experiencing an opioid overdose under a bill lawmakers backed this week. “We’re talking...
Action urged to bring ashore power generated by wind farms
With dozens of offshore wind projects in the pipeline across the nation, federal agencies, states and power-grid operators need immediately to begin collaboratively planning on how to bring the electricity ashore, according to a new study. The Brattle Group study found numerous benefits from proactively planning for the transmission of...
Students push NJ lawmakers to help curb high school dropout rate
Senate majority leader Teresa Ruiz introduced legislation last fall. Students in New Jersey are expected to attend school and graduate ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. However, many students fall through the cracks, dropping out of school before they obtain a diploma. And considering the staggering amount...
NJ invests in nature to fight the effects of climate change
DEP pays $24.3 million for planting trees, restoring marshes, defending coastlines. Planting trees on city streets, restoring coastal marshes and building defenses against rising seas are among the nature-based responses New Jersey is now investing in to fight the effects of climate change. Grants totaling $24.3 million to help local...
3.4%
December 2022 showed job growth in 4 of 9 major private industries in New Jersey, with education and health services taking the lead. It was the 32nd consecutive month of job growth since May 2020 for the state. The unemployment rate in December remained unchanged, at 3.4%. Some sectors recorded...
Proposal to raise mandatory retirement age for NJ judges panned by bar association president
Sen. Shirley Turner moves to raise the retirement age from 70 to 75. To ease a historic shortage of judges in New Jersey, a New Jersey state senator is proposing to raise the mandatory retirement age from 70 to 75. Sen. Shirley Turner proposed the bill in December. She said...
Public welcomes plan to stop mixing sewage with stormwater
New DEP plans will require wastewater plants to cut flows during rainstorms. When her local wastewater system overflows during heavy rains, Hailey Benson has endured years of sewage flooding into her basement. And now she’s glad the utility is finally required to fix it. Benson, a resident of North...
Murphy postpones public hearings on state’s new Energy Master Plan
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday unexpectedly shelved public hearings slated to begin this week on the state’s Energy Master Plan, adding to the uncertainty about his ambitious clean-energy agenda as it moves forward. In a press release issued by his office, the governor announced stakeholder meetings that were to...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0