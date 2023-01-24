ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair

Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
HOUSTON, TX
Koozies Sports Bar and Grill opening next month in Cypress

Koozies Sports Bar and Grill is coming soon to the Cypress area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new family-owned and -operated sports bar option is coming soon to the Cypress area. Koozies Sports Bar and Grill is slated to open in February at 8190 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 300, Cypress. The full-service sports bar will serve classic American cuisine and offer weekday happy hour specials. 281-815-3121. www.kooziesbar.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Memorial Hermann finishing Pearland Sports Park in 2023

An example of a Memorial Hermann clinic. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann) Memorial Hermann plans to finish construction on its Pearland Sports Park in December. The facility, which broke ground in May, will provide the Pearland community with an orthopedic center for athletes. The sports park will house on-site athletic trainers, board-certified...
PEARLAND, TX
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands

Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Flip N Dip Burger now open off Fry Road in Cypress

The menu features a variety of burgers, chicken wings, tender bites, loaded fries, chicken sandwiches and sides. (Courtesy Flip N Dip Burger) Flip N Dip Burger opened in November at 13203 Fry Road, Cypress, offering a variety of burgers, chicken wings, tender bites, loaded fries, chicken sandwiches and sides. Officials said the eatery's menu is 100% Halal. 281-758-5307. www.flipndip.net.
CYPRESS, TX
Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball

Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
TOMBALL, TX
