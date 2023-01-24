Read full article on original website
Ryde to bring cycling to the Heights this April
A rendering shows the exterior of Ryde's Heights location on West 11th Street, which is set to open in April. (Rendering courtesy Ryde) Ryde, a cycling studio, will be opening a new location in the Heights in April. The studio has a location on West Gray Street in River Oaks,...
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair
Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
Wolf Capital Partners kicks off renovations at HeightsMED on W. 20th St.
Wolf Capital Partners kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston. (Rendering courtesy Transwestern) Wolf Capital Partners, a Houston-based real estate company, kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston.
METRO adds service to Lone Star College-Houston North Fallbrook
METRO and Lone Star College leaders announced the addition of the Lone Star Connector on Jan. 24. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County announced the launch of a new shuttle route serving the Lone Star College-Houston North Fallbrook campus on Jan. 24. The Lone Star Connector runs...
Family-owned Swamp Chicken offers authentic Cajun cuisine in Missouri City
Family-owned Swamp Chicken will offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays in addition to Cajun-inspired dishes throughout the week. (Courtesy Terrie Mason) Family-owned eatery Swamp Chicken held a soft opening Jan. 14 at 8035 Hwy. 6, Missouri City. Since the soft opening, the business has worked limited hours with a reduced...
Burritos, burgers, bakeries: All of the local Katy area eateries that opened in 2022
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Katy area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour, K=Kids menu.
Koozies Sports Bar and Grill opening next month in Cypress
Koozies Sports Bar and Grill is coming soon to the Cypress area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new family-owned and -operated sports bar option is coming soon to the Cypress area. Koozies Sports Bar and Grill is slated to open in February at 8190 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 300, Cypress. The full-service sports bar will serve classic American cuisine and offer weekday happy hour specials. 281-815-3121. www.kooziesbar.com.
$450,000 houses: A look into January's featured neighborhood
A house located at 16322 Tulipan Spring Trail. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of West Lake Houston and Madera Run parkways, The Groves is a master-planned community featuring 2,200 single-family homes at build-out and a slate of amenities including parks, trails and a lifestyle center, among others. Median home...
Aesthetics brand Alchemy 43 now open on Westheimer Road at Uptown Plaza
Alchemy43 offers skin care treatments and customized cosmetic injectables, among other services. (Courtesy Kaptured by Kelley) Founder Nicci Levy is bringing her background in cosmetics and skin care to Houston with Alchemy 43, a business offering skin care treatments and customized cosmetic injectables, according to a press release. “We are...
Memorial Hermann finishing Pearland Sports Park in 2023
An example of a Memorial Hermann clinic. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann) Memorial Hermann plans to finish construction on its Pearland Sports Park in December. The facility, which broke ground in May, will provide the Pearland community with an orthopedic center for athletes. The sports park will house on-site athletic trainers, board-certified...
Bluestone Lane bringing Australian cafe culture to Rice Village
Bluestone Lane, an Australian-influenced cafe, will offer seasonal food, drinks and snacks as well as full table service for all-day breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact) Bluestone Lane, the Australia-inspired coffee chain, is preparing to open the doors to its third Texas location in Rice Village the week of...
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
Flip N Dip Burger now open off Fry Road in Cypress
The menu features a variety of burgers, chicken wings, tender bites, loaded fries, chicken sandwiches and sides. (Courtesy Flip N Dip Burger) Flip N Dip Burger opened in November at 13203 Fry Road, Cypress, offering a variety of burgers, chicken wings, tender bites, loaded fries, chicken sandwiches and sides. Officials said the eatery's menu is 100% Halal. 281-758-5307. www.flipndip.net.
28 new retailers now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball and Magnolia communities will see a number of new retailers open this year following several openings in 2022. This list is not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Appliances 4 Less. 701 E Main...
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
Texas Parks & Wildlife awards over $9.8 million to enhance local parks
Under the Local Park Grant Program, Missouri City received a $750,000 nonurban outdoor grant for its Freedom Tree Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, a pergola, a multiuse trail, a labyrinth, interpretive signage, native landscaping and more. (Courtesy city of Missouri City) Local governments across Texas were awarded funds...
Salad and Go to offer healthy fast food in Katy
Salad and Go plans to open a Katy location Feb. 1, with two more Houston-area locations to follow. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, a fast-food restaurant aiming to revolutionize the industry, is bringing three locations to the Houston area in February—starting with Katy. On Feb. 1, a...
Southern Pineapple Boutique relocates to downtown Tomball
Southern Pineapple Boutique is now located in downtown Tomball after relocating in mid-November. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Southern Pineapple Boutique, a women’s clothing boutique and salon, relocated to 103 W. Main St., Tomball, in mid-November, owner Breann Williams confirmed via email Jan. 19. Previously located at 722 W. Main St., Tomball, Williams said the boutique relocated for more space.
Great American Rug Cleaning Company celebrates 30 years in Tomball
Great American Rug Cleaning Company, which opened in 1993, is celebrating 30 years in business this year. (Courtesy of Great American Rug Cleaning Company) Great American Rug Cleaning Company, located at 212 E. Main St., Ste. 100, Tomball, is celebrating 30 years in business this year, owner Richard Middleton said via phone Jan. 19.
