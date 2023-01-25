Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Researchers Developing More Effective Way to Identify Cancer Early
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Some of the most deadly cancers are also among the hardest to detect before symptoms appear, but Wisconsin researchers used technology to develop what they believe could be a more effective and inexpensive way to identify cancer early. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Channel 3000
Following non-binary child's suicide, Verona mother shares story to help others
After losing her non-binary child to suicide, a Verona mother is trying to help prevent further tragedies. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or considering suicide, there are resources available to help. Calling 988 nationwide will connect you to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In Dane County, Journey Mental Health Center has a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline at 608-280-2600.
Wisconsin City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Channel 3000
Lint buildup blamed for extensive fire in Madison laundromat's ventilation system
MADISON, Wis. -- A laundromat on Madison's isthmus had to shut down for more than an hour Thursday after lint buildup led to a fire in the building's ventilation system. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the laundromat on the 700 block of E. Johnson St. just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a customer at the laundromat reported seeing flames as he got ready to take his clothes out of the dryer.
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
Channel 3000
Longtime employee voices concerns about potential Portage, Fennimore Energizer plant closures
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Union representatives set up outside the Energizer plant in Portage Thursday, a week after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters claimed the battery manufacturer plans to close the facility and another in Fennimore. As uncertainty swirls within both communities, John Jerome, a longtime employee at the Portage plant,...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
Channel 3000
No one hurt, dog rescued in Town of Sun Prairie house fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire in the Town of Sun Prairie Thursday morning. Multiple departments were called to a duplex in the 2000 block of Manley Drive just before 8:30 a.m. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said...
fox47.com
Second direct flight to DC option coming to Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- People hoping to fly directly from Madison to the nation's capitol will soon have another option. While it already has a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) through Delta Airlines, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday that it will be getting a second non-stop flight to DCA through American Airlines starting in June -- although tickets are available starting now.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
Channel 3000
Highway 12/18 reopened west of Cambridge after crash
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. -- U.S. Highway 12/18 has reopened at Clear View Road west of Cambridge Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said the crash was reported around 5:25 p.m. Callers reported two vehicles were involved, the dispatcher said; it's unclear...
nbc15.com
First Alert Day Issued Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
Daily Cardinal
Alex Joers hopes to clear democratic 'roadblocks' during first term in Wisconsin’s Assembly
As a young student at Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, Alex Joers could never have imagined that, in a couple of decades, he would have an office in the Wisconsin Assembly, advocating for public school investment. But, that’s exactly what happened when Joers was elected to his first term...
Channel 3000
Cole Hall briefly evacuated due to e-bicycle battery fire
MADISON, Wis. -- Cole Hall on the UW-Madison campus was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning because of a battery fire. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the building just after 7:30 p.m. after a battery fire was reported in a dorm room. A student used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin transfer K Nathanial Vakos shares video of long practice field goal
The Wisconsin Badgers had several different additions to their offense and defense via the transfer portal, but made a key move for special teams: landing Ohio Bobcats kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, a freshman All-American in 2022, made 22/27 field goals for Ohio this past season, including a 56 and a...
nbc15.com
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
Travel Degrades With More Winter Weather; Highest Snowfall Potential Saturday
It's truly winter in Iowa, and with it, all the fun driving conditions. In fact, earlier this morning a semi trailer jack-knifed to shut down both lanes of 218 outside of Janesville. As always it's important to be prepared for large storms; especially if you plan on driving. Here are...
