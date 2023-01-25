ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel 3000

Following non-binary child's suicide, Verona mother shares story to help others

After losing her non-binary child to suicide, a Verona mother is trying to help prevent further tragedies. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or considering suicide, there are resources available to help. Calling 988 nationwide will connect you to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In Dane County, Journey Mental Health Center has a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline at 608-280-2600.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Lint buildup blamed for extensive fire in Madison laundromat's ventilation system

MADISON, Wis. -- A laundromat on Madison's isthmus had to shut down for more than an hour Thursday after lint buildup led to a fire in the building's ventilation system. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the laundromat on the 700 block of E. Johnson St. just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a customer at the laundromat reported seeing flames as he got ready to take his clothes out of the dryer.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

No one hurt, dog rescued in Town of Sun Prairie house fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire in the Town of Sun Prairie Thursday morning. Multiple departments were called to a duplex in the 2000 block of Manley Drive just before 8:30 a.m. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

Second direct flight to DC option coming to Madison

MADISON, Wis. -- People hoping to fly directly from Madison to the nation's capitol will soon have another option. While it already has a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) through Delta Airlines, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday that it will be getting a second non-stop flight to DCA through American Airlines starting in June -- although tickets are available starting now.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Channel 3000

Highway 12/18 reopened west of Cambridge after crash

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. -- U.S. Highway 12/18 has reopened at Clear View Road west of Cambridge Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said the crash was reported around 5:25 p.m. Callers reported two vehicles were involved, the dispatcher said; it's unclear...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Cole Hall briefly evacuated due to e-bicycle battery fire

MADISON, Wis. -- Cole Hall on the UW-Madison campus was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning because of a battery fire. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the building just after 7:30 p.m. after a battery fire was reported in a dorm room. A student used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.
