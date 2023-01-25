ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Center Square

South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes

(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Poll: South Carolina voters say more tax reductions are key to jobs, business

(The Center Square) — A new South Carolina Policy Council poll reveals that South Carolinians continue to suffer from inflation and that most Palmetto State voters believe the country is on the wrong track. The group’s January voter survey of 637 likely South Carolina voters, conducted by Spry Strategies from Jan. 17-19, found that more than three in four likely voters (79%) said additional tax reductions are critical for creating new jobs and attracting business. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

South Carolina One of the Hottest States in the U.S. for 2023

It’s pretty cold out here lately, but we are trying to decide when the warm weather coming back. I have been freezing for weeks and beyond stressful. From long sleeves, sweaters, boots, and jackets we are beyond over this weather. But, is it not kinda crazy that warm weather is coming in a few months?
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

S.C. law enforcement agencies respond as Tyre Nichols protests grow

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The violent beating death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols is sparking a national outcry in various cities across the country. Many shocked, saddened and upset over the circumstances surrounding the Tennessean’s arrest and death three days after being pulled over by police for allegedly driving reckless.
MEMPHIS, TN
columbiabusinessreport.com

James Beard semifinalists named — here's who made it from South Carolina

Six nominees from South Carolina’s restaurant industry are among the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nominees will be announced on March 29. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

