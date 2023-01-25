Read full article on original website
crbjbizwire.com
SCACED President & CEO, Bernie Mazyck, appointed Chair of Federal Reserve of Richmond
CHARLESTON, S.C. —The Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (“Richmond Fed”) appointed Bernie Mazyck, President & CEO of the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED), as Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte Board on December 8, 2022.
‘Stressful’: Customers who went solar encounter problems after companies went under
CHARLOTTE — Multiple people who started using solar energy for power have been reaching out to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke recently. They say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars on systems for their homes and panels don’t work like they’re supposed to. Even worse,...
WMBF
New program in South Carolina offering EV drivers $150 savings on their energy bill
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, companies like Horry Electric Cooperative are looking for new ways to spread their energy further while saving you a few extra bucks. In November, South Carolina Electric Cooperatives partnered with Optiwatt. Optiwatt created an app to...
Chuck Todd explains how important South Carolina is to Republicans running for president
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's less than two years out from the 2024 presidential election. There have been reports swirling around about some public figures like Nikki Haley to Ron DeSantis to Liz Cheney who may throw their hats into the ring, but not many considering how close it is to Election Day.
In SC, pinball is banned for children. A new law could change that
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill recently introduced at the South Carolina state house would repeal an age old law that prohibits those 18 years old or younger from playing pinball. South Carolina's Pinball Community is booming, according to Fredrick Richardson, who owns Bang Back Pinball Lounge in Five Points.
Little River embroidery company gets ‘revolutionary’ knitting machine
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette appeared in Little River Friday at a ribbon cutting for an embroidery company’s new 3D knitting machine. bFIVE40, which is locally-owned, said the machine is the first-of-its-kind on the Grand Strand. The 3D knitting machine boasts 1,200 needles and can speed up production using […]
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
Logan Wood’s family pushing for new boater safety legislation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Lowcountry teen who died in a 2022 boating accident wants to see new legislation passed to keep other boaters safe. Logan Wood’s life was cut short at just 18 years old when he was boating on the Edisto River last January. Shortly after, his friends and family […]
Poll: South Carolina voters say more tax reductions are key to jobs, business
(The Center Square) — A new South Carolina Policy Council poll reveals that South Carolinians continue to suffer from inflation and that most Palmetto State voters believe the country is on the wrong track. The group’s January voter survey of 637 likely South Carolina voters, conducted by Spry Strategies from Jan. 17-19, found that more than three in four likely voters (79%) said additional tax reductions are critical for creating new jobs and attracting business. ...
live5news.com
SC to issue second round of tax rebates for those who filed late
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have not yet filed your 2021 income tax return, there is still time to file and receive a rebate. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are issuing a second round of rebates. To be eligible for the rebate, you must file your...
DOT announces 90 miles of Interstate repaving is underway in South Carolina
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to repave 90 miles of South Carolina Interstate Highways.
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with
kiss951.com
South Carolina One of the Hottest States in the U.S. for 2023
It’s pretty cold out here lately, but we are trying to decide when the warm weather coming back. I have been freezing for weeks and beyond stressful. From long sleeves, sweaters, boots, and jackets we are beyond over this weather. But, is it not kinda crazy that warm weather is coming in a few months?
southarkansassun.com
Up To $10,000 Student Loans, Tuition Can Be Paid Under South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan
Up to $10,000 in student loans and tuition can be paid under South Carolina’s 529 college savings plan. These one-time payments to the beneficiary’s loans can also be for any individual. In December 2022, the SECURE Act has been authorized which changed several federal rules for college savings...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. law enforcement agencies respond as Tyre Nichols protests grow
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The violent beating death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols is sparking a national outcry in various cities across the country. Many shocked, saddened and upset over the circumstances surrounding the Tennessean’s arrest and death three days after being pulled over by police for allegedly driving reckless.
abcnews4.com
Bottom of the cigarette pack: New report ranks SC near last in tobacco use and prevention
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco report for South Carolina overnight, and it reveals the Palmetto State is among the worst in the nation at preventing tobacco use. It has been a nationwide effort by the American Lung Association to try to...
columbiabusinessreport.com
James Beard semifinalists named — here's who made it from South Carolina
Six nominees from South Carolina’s restaurant industry are among the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nominees will be announced on March 29. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
