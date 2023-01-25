(The Center Square) — A new South Carolina Policy Council poll reveals that South Carolinians continue to suffer from inflation and that most Palmetto State voters believe the country is on the wrong track. The group’s January voter survey of 637 likely South Carolina voters, conducted by Spry Strategies from Jan. 17-19, found that more than three in four likely voters (79%) said additional tax reductions are critical for creating new jobs and attracting business. ...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO