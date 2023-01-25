ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Paris Hilton announces birth of first baby

By Caitlin O&#039;Kane
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEVMF_0kQrNtLg00

Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child, a baby boy. Hilton, 41, shared a photo on Instagram of her baby's hand in hers, writing: "You are already loved beyond words."

Hilton, who married businessman Carter Reum in 2021, had kept their baby a secret until her post on Tuesday. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight the baby was born via surrogate. Hilton has not released the name of her baby.

The businesswoman and DJ, whose family founded Hilton Hotels, chronicled her multi-day wedding celebration on a 2022 reality show, "Paris in Love," during which she and Reum spoke about wanting a family.

Hilton's post was flooded with positive comments from celebrities and friends. "So happy for you guys!!!" wrote reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, Hilton's childhood friend.

"Congratulations to you both, biggest blessing," wrote supermodel Naomi Campbell.

"Congratulations!!!" wrote actor Lindsay Lohan.

"A BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!" wrote model Chrissy Teigen, who recently welcomed her third child.

In November, Hilton revealed on her Instagram story she was undergoing IVF treatments, saying she and Reum wanted to enjoy their first year of marriage but planned on starting a family in 2023. "IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" she wrote. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton, spoke about her daughter's IVF journey on E! News . "It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax,'" she said. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

Comments / 2

Related
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Page Six

Paris Hilton welcomes first child with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is a mom! The “Simple Life” alum revealed Tuesday that she and husband Carter Reum secretly welcomed their first child together — a son — via surrogate. Posting a sweet photo on Instagram in which she held her newborn’s hand, she wrote, “You are already loved beyond words 💙.” Hilton, 41, also confirmed the news to People, saying, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” The heiress, however, did...
People

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'

Chrissy Teigen shared the first close-up of daughter Esti's face in a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday Chrissy Teigen is showing off her baby girl! The Cravings author shared a photo of newborn daughter Esti Maxine on Instagram Tuesday, showing the infant lying in her arms, asleep and wrapped in a gray blanket. "Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the sweet shot. Teigen, 37, shares daughters Esti and Luna Simone, 6½, as well as son Miles Theodore, 4½, with husband John Legend. Never miss a story — sign up for...
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
OK! Magazine

Keke Palmer Gives Hilarious Pregnancy Update As She Enters Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is A Warrior'

Nobody is a funnier mother-to-be than Keke Palmer!During a recent appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's "Las Culturistas" podcast, the actress gave fans a hilarious update on her pregnancy journey and her predictions about what her future child will be like. "I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that," Palmer, who will be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, joked with the comedians. "Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make...
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral

Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
27K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy