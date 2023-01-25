ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ijpr.org

Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks

Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Marshall Medical expanding in EDH

Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG Western Festival to return this year

Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7. Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s...
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville included in Placer County free tax preparation assistance

Free tax prep for eligible individuals and families. Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Health and Human Services is now providing free tax assistance to eligible individuals and families, in cooperation with the IRS and United Way, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. VITA helps wage earners with the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Parks and Recreation Places in Placer

In Placer County, there are many ways residents can stay happy and healthy. Rocklin, Roseville, Loomis and Lincoln have many parks that residents can visit and offer recreational programs that help us stay healthy. Rocklin. The city of Rocklin has 37 parks and 200-plus acres of open space, according to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Mark Andrew Koch 1986 - 2022

Mark Andrew Koch, 36, of Roseville, passed away on December 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Breanne and son James, both of Roseville, his mother, Cheryl Koch, and father, Alan Koch and his brother, Matthew Koch, all of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Brad and Lorraine Koch of Lincoln, just days before he passed.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Roseville Electric starting pilot project to 'modernize' meters

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — New meters to measure electrical usage will be coming soon to homes in Roseville. Roseville Electric Utility is modernizing its systems with new meters that will wirelessly send readings and information through Advanced Metering Infrastructure. The pilot for the project will launch in early March, according to Erin Frye, a spokesperson for Roseville Electric Utility.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Young Placer in fourth place in snowboarding league

The Placer High School snowboarding team is back on the slopes and ready to compete for another season. The Hillmen have their biggest team ever with 39 riders, and while there is plenty of youth, there is also plenty of experience returning to the mountain. Josh Ramirez led Placer in...
AUBURN, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA

As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Elvira Sanchez Hernandez 6/26/1927 - 1/13/2023

Elvira Sanchez Hernandez, 95 of Roseville, California passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of January 13, 2023, with her little companion dog, Rascal B. by her side. Elvira was born on June 26, 1927, in Mojave, CA to Margarita and Alfonso Sanchez. She was the youngest of 9 children and lived her adult life as a proud Democrat and resident of Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Betty May Doyle Radford 5/11/1930 - 1/14/2023

Betty May Doyle was born into the pioneer family of William John Doyle Sr and Hazel Margaret Doyle. Her father was co-founder of Roseville Telephone Company (Consolidated Communications) a local farmer and rancher. Betty, the youngest of five grew up on the family ranch learning to cook on a wood burning stove the old fashion way. No measuring and it was said, Betty was the best cook in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Vacaville, January 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

VACAVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lakeside Beverages to celebrate new ownership

The new owners of Lakeside Beverages will be welcomed into the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting tomorrow. The previous owners, Sam and Lamya Malhotra, ran Lakeside Beverages for more than 28 years before selling it to new owners Linda Parisi, Jeremy Benny and family, according to the Lakeside Beverages website.
ROSEVILLE, CA

