10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IIRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Homeless in the Foothills | Annual count to estimate unhoused population in Placer, Nevada counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has the nation’s largest homeless population, and that's known because, every year, the federal government requires local communities to go out on a single night and count the number of people experiencing homelessness. The count ranges from those living on the streets and in...
ijpr.org
Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks
Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
goldcountrymedia.com
Marshall Medical expanding in EDH
Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.
Elk Grove Citizen
EG Western Festival to return this year
Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7. Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville included in Placer County free tax preparation assistance
Free tax prep for eligible individuals and families. Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Health and Human Services is now providing free tax assistance to eligible individuals and families, in cooperation with the IRS and United Way, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. VITA helps wage earners with the...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Parks and Recreation Places in Placer
In Placer County, there are many ways residents can stay happy and healthy. Rocklin, Roseville, Loomis and Lincoln have many parks that residents can visit and offer recreational programs that help us stay healthy. Rocklin. The city of Rocklin has 37 parks and 200-plus acres of open space, according to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mark Andrew Koch 1986 - 2022
Mark Andrew Koch, 36, of Roseville, passed away on December 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Breanne and son James, both of Roseville, his mother, Cheryl Koch, and father, Alan Koch and his brother, Matthew Koch, all of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Brad and Lorraine Koch of Lincoln, just days before he passed.
Roseville Electric starting pilot project to 'modernize' meters
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — New meters to measure electrical usage will be coming soon to homes in Roseville. Roseville Electric Utility is modernizing its systems with new meters that will wirelessly send readings and information through Advanced Metering Infrastructure. The pilot for the project will launch in early March, according to Erin Frye, a spokesperson for Roseville Electric Utility.
goldcountrymedia.com
Young Placer in fourth place in snowboarding league
The Placer High School snowboarding team is back on the slopes and ready to compete for another season. The Hillmen have their biggest team ever with 39 riders, and while there is plenty of youth, there is also plenty of experience returning to the mountain. Josh Ramirez led Placer in...
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
Elk Grove Citizen
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG
A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
goldcountrymedia.com
Elvira Sanchez Hernandez 6/26/1927 - 1/13/2023
Elvira Sanchez Hernandez, 95 of Roseville, California passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of January 13, 2023, with her little companion dog, Rascal B. by her side. Elvira was born on June 26, 1927, in Mojave, CA to Margarita and Alfonso Sanchez. She was the youngest of 9 children and lived her adult life as a proud Democrat and resident of Placer County.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn State Theatre to show documentary recalling 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche
Many local residents may remember the Alpine Meadows avalanche of 1982, which claimed the life of seven people. Auburn resident Tim Sands, who was 22 at the time, said he remembers one victim was a friend of his sister who he had been out with before. “I understand Alpine Meadows...
goldcountrymedia.com
Betty May Doyle Radford 5/11/1930 - 1/14/2023
Betty May Doyle was born into the pioneer family of William John Doyle Sr and Hazel Margaret Doyle. Her father was co-founder of Roseville Telephone Company (Consolidated Communications) a local farmer and rancher. Betty, the youngest of five grew up on the family ranch learning to cook on a wood burning stove the old fashion way. No measuring and it was said, Betty was the best cook in Roseville.
Vacaville, January 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fairfield High School soccer team will have a game with Vacaville High School on January 26, 2023, 19:00:00.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lakeside Beverages to celebrate new ownership
The new owners of Lakeside Beverages will be welcomed into the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting tomorrow. The previous owners, Sam and Lamya Malhotra, ran Lakeside Beverages for more than 28 years before selling it to new owners Linda Parisi, Jeremy Benny and family, according to the Lakeside Beverages website.
