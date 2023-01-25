ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
BRISTOL, TN
Sumner County Source

Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

The East Tennessee RV Show

(WJHL) Morgan McClanahan tells us about this year’s East Tennessee RV Show that will be held January 27th – 29th at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. Tickets are $10 per person, children under 12 are free.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
erwinrecord.net

Hazel-Mae Hopson celebrates 100th birthday

Hazel-Mae Hopson celebrated her 100th birthday at the Center of Aging and Health in Erwin on Thursday, Jan. 19. Before the party she spent time with The Erwin Record to talk about her life. Born in a log cabin in Washington County, Hopson said she only attended school until the...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
erwinrecord.net

Feathered Friends: One warbler is commonplace bird in region during winter

Walk any woodland trails in the region and encounters with yellow-rumped warblers are likely. The linear walking trails in Erwin, walking trails at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton and the winding paths at Osceola Island Recreation Area in Bristol are almost certain to yield sightings of this wintering warbler.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
bccolonels.com

Stranded Hikers in Tennessee

The early morning of New Years Eve was eventful for hikers and for the Tennessee national guard. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City. The rescue helicopter had two pilots, one was a crew chief and two flight paramedics. After the sheriff’s office got the hikers to safety they informed people that they had only suffered from minor injuries and had no deep wounds.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
fox17.com

Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy