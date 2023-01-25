The early morning of New Years Eve was eventful for hikers and for the Tennessee national guard. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City. The rescue helicopter had two pilots, one was a crew chief and two flight paramedics. After the sheriff’s office got the hikers to safety they informed people that they had only suffered from minor injuries and had no deep wounds.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO