FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Director seeking 'extra'ordinary Tennesseans for film starring Nicole Kidman
NASHVILLE, TN — Lights, camera, action!. A new film starring actress Nicole Kidman will soon be shooting in Nashville, and the director has put in a casting call for paid extras. According to jenny alison casting, there are a variety of openings for extras of different ages, including:. Extras...
Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra
Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline. Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
carthagecourier.com
Country music superstar visits restaurant
The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Tennessee.
Queen of the Doe | Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge has stood for 141 years
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is celebrating 70 years of journalism in the Tri-Cities, and each month a different locality in the area will be featured. For January, News Channel 11 spotlighted Elizabethton. For many, the Covered Bridge is the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about Elizabethton. The landmark has […]
Visiting the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter this week for Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423)-547-6359. To find animals up for adoption in your area, you can call or […]
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
wjhl.com
The East Tennessee RV Show
(WJHL) Morgan McClanahan tells us about this year’s East Tennessee RV Show that will be held January 27th – 29th at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. Tickets are $10 per person, children under 12 are free.
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
erwinrecord.net
Hazel-Mae Hopson celebrates 100th birthday
Hazel-Mae Hopson celebrated her 100th birthday at the Center of Aging and Health in Erwin on Thursday, Jan. 19. Before the party she spent time with The Erwin Record to talk about her life. Born in a log cabin in Washington County, Hopson said she only attended school until the...
Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
erwinrecord.net
Feathered Friends: One warbler is commonplace bird in region during winter
Walk any woodland trails in the region and encounters with yellow-rumped warblers are likely. The linear walking trails in Erwin, walking trails at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton and the winding paths at Osceola Island Recreation Area in Bristol are almost certain to yield sightings of this wintering warbler.
bccolonels.com
Stranded Hikers in Tennessee
The early morning of New Years Eve was eventful for hikers and for the Tennessee national guard. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City. The rescue helicopter had two pilots, one was a crew chief and two flight paramedics. After the sheriff’s office got the hikers to safety they informed people that they had only suffered from minor injuries and had no deep wounds.
fox17.com
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
