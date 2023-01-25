ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Liz Pensiero Home Staging

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Liz Pensiero...
STAMFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
NORWALK, CT
westportjournal.com

Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk

WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner’s failure to comply with a town order “to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk” sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Neighbors have had enough of the trash left on Third Avenue Extension

WEST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Someone is turning a shoreline neighborhood into their own personal dumpster. Pinpoint news tracker takes us to Third Avenue Extension in West Haven. While the city is aware and police are investigating, those who live here, are offering a reward for any info that leads to an arrest.
WEST HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road

Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs

A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Iris Fund Wins Fairfield County Bank Charity of the Month for December

The Iris Fund is honored to have won Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month in December, which resulted in a generous $1,000 donation for our critical women’s health research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Pictured here are three moms from Ridgefield in different industries coming together...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

West Haven taxpayers can appeal property assessments

WEST HAVEN, Jan. 27, 2023 — The Board of Assessment Appeals will hear appeals of real estate and personal property assessments on the 2022 grand list by appointment during March. The board will also hear appeals of motor vehicle assessments on the 2021 supplemental motor vehicle grand list that...
WEST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: 13 Hyundais among 34 cars stolen in Hamden in December

HAMDEN — Local police say 34 cars were reported stolen in December. Sgt. Angela Vey, public information officer for the Hamden Police Department, said of the 34 vehicles stolen last month, 14 were either left running or the keys were left inside, Vey said. Based on the statistics, certain...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!

With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy