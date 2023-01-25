Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Liz Pensiero Home Staging
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Liz Pensiero...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield resident Annie Alleva joins Fairfield County Bank as mortgage loan officer
Ridgefield, CT—January 27, 2023: Fairfield, CT: Fairfield County Bank is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Annie Alleva. With her ten years of experience across the different sectors of the mortgage industry, Annie brings a vast array of knowledge. As a member of our Mortgage team, Mrs. Alleva...
wiltonbulletin.com
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
connect-bridgeport.com
Decades-Old Clocktower on Bridgeport's Main Street Corridor Sees Repairs, Makeover, and New Feature
Back in 1999, the City of Bridgeport put together a group of community leaders and elected officials with the goal to revitalize the downtown section of the city. Among the first projects that was done was a streetscape that took place in front of the Benedum Civic Center and stretched to Virginia Avenue.
westportjournal.com
Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk
WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner’s failure to comply with a town order “to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk” sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
Eyewitness News
Neighbors have had enough of the trash left on Third Avenue Extension
WEST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Someone is turning a shoreline neighborhood into their own personal dumpster. Pinpoint news tracker takes us to Third Avenue Extension in West Haven. While the city is aware and police are investigating, those who live here, are offering a reward for any info that leads to an arrest.
Norwalk fire marshal inspecting broken elevator at apartment complex after News 12 report
The Norwalk Fire Department is inspecting an apartment complex after News 12 Connecticut's story Thursday brought a broken elevator to light.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
hamlethub.com
Iris Fund Wins Fairfield County Bank Charity of the Month for December
The Iris Fund is honored to have won Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month in December, which resulted in a generous $1,000 donation for our critical women’s health research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Pictured here are three moms from Ridgefield in different industries coming together...
cityofwesthaven.com
West Haven taxpayers can appeal property assessments
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 27, 2023 — The Board of Assessment Appeals will hear appeals of real estate and personal property assessments on the 2022 grand list by appointment during March. The board will also hear appeals of motor vehicle assessments on the 2021 supplemental motor vehicle grand list that...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: 13 Hyundais among 34 cars stolen in Hamden in December
HAMDEN — Local police say 34 cars were reported stolen in December. Sgt. Angela Vey, public information officer for the Hamden Police Department, said of the 34 vehicles stolen last month, 14 were either left running or the keys were left inside, Vey said. Based on the statistics, certain...
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!
With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
Eyewitness News
Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring
(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Broken elevator strands seniors, people with disabilities in Norwalk once again
State Sen. Bob Duff is calling for "immediate action," saying an elevator outage at a Norwalk apartment complex is leaving seniors and people with disabilities trapped in their apartments - and not for the first time.
Both Directions Of I-95 Stretch In Fairfield County First, Third Most Congested In US: Report
Those used to sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic during rush hour on a busy roadway in the region might feel validated by the results of a new study. According to new findings released by the transportation analytics firm INRIX, in Connecticut, I-95 south in Stamford between the She…
Prosecutors: Selden woman embezzled over $340,000 from small business in Medford
The business says Leslie Mroz handled payroll and was able to pay herself over double her salary and make unauthorized contributions to her retirement fund and health insurance.
Comments / 0