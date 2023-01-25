ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Humane Society Offering Valentine’s Photo Shoot For Pets

We know that folks in the Treasure Valley absolutely adore their pets--but Valentine's Day is not, and never really has been, an overwhelmingly "pet-centered" holiday. In fact, you have to wonder if pets get jealous on Valentine's Day--watching you or your significant other receive all of these gifts and attention and in many instances, the pet was in the house first!
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog

Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Normal People Love A Totally Average Boise Home For $285k [PICS!]

Let's be real. Idaho's coveted Treasure Valley housing market is inundated with top-dollar luxury listings. From Nampa to the North End and beyond, jaw-dropping builds are around every corner in the valley. What's more, the highly visible and remarkable clusters of wealth can make it easy to forget the growing number of locals struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All

Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years

According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
Will A Boise Native Surprise Us At WWE’s Epic Royal Rumble This Weekend?

This weekend is one of Professional Wrestling's most significant events. To understand how important, we'll compare it to football. In football, you have to win a conference championship game to get into the Super Bowl. In the case of the WWE, the Super Bowl is called WrestleMania. It takes place over two nights in April. The conference championship game is the Royal Rumble, and it takes place in San Antonio's Alamodome on Saturday.
