OGDEN — What once was a 21-point lead dwindled down to as low as six before Weber State did what it needed to do and held on for a 73-65 win over the University of Idaho. The Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky) never trailed against the Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) and looked to be on their way to an easy blowout win after about 30 minutes of game play. But in the final 10 minutes of the game, Idaho went on a 21-6 run to make things a little more interesting before Weber State's free throw shooting put the game away.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO