Mountain City, TN

The Tomahawk

Local resident keeps the flag flying across Johnson County

“I love Mountain City,” said Torie Poteet, Sales Representative of WoodmenLife Insurance Company, as she talked about supporting businesses and agencies across Johnson County. One way Poteet shows her affection towards the town she grew up in is by promoting patriotism. Poteet shows her American pride by coordinating the placement of the American flag around Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence

Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6908 elects new members

VFW Post 6908 conducted elections to fill vacancies left open by the resignations of previous Post leadership. In-coming Post Commander Dan Parsons was automatically promoted to Post Commander to fill the void left by the outgoing Commander. Parsons was next in line for command due to his position as Senior Vice Commander.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

