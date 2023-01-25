Read full article on original website
Charlene Plautz
3d ago
why can't the site get the right Cranberry. Cranberry Township is in Butler County. Cranberry is not!!

WFMJ.com
Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect
Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
Man accused of spitting, throwing hot coffee in AVH nurse’s face charged with felony assault
A South Greensburg man was arrested on charges that he assaulted an emergency room nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison. James Gregory Wilbur, 55, of the 1100 block of Spruce Street faces a felony count of aggravated assault along with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court records.
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured. Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car. He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois officer injured trying to rescue woman who committed 'suicide by chemical'
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave....
20 years after homicide, state police look for information into stabbing of Monessen man
State police in Belle Vernon are looking for information in the homicide of a Monessen man. Robert Bristol, 24, was killed Jan. 26, 2003, after going to the Brownsville Hotel in Brownsville Borough, Fayette County, with friends. A fight broke out between a group of people from Monessen and Republic,...
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WFMJ.com
Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
wnynewsnow.com
Search Warrants Result in Multiple Arrests
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — Two search warrants resulting in four arrests and the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons were conducted in Dunkirk during the early morning hours on Friday. Dunkirk Police SRT made entrance at 201 Deer Street while the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT made...
Ex-Greensburg police chief resigned upon arrest on federal drug charges
Shawn Denning is out of the Greensburg police station and off the city payroll. Mayor Robb Bell confirmed Thursday that Denning “resigned immediately” as Greensburg’s police chief when he was arrested Tuesday at City Hall on federal drug charges. Denning, 41, of Delmont is accused of acting...
beavercountyradio.com
2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska
Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
wdadradio.com
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR INDIANA COUNTY DISTRICT COURTS TODAY
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a New Kensington man charged with simple assault and other crimes from an incident last month in Indiana Borough. Borough Police charged 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciappetta of New Kensington in connection with an incident on December 11th in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Police said that he allegedly assaulted a female, and made threats against her and her roommate. That prompted the call to police, and when officers arrived, Ciappetta allegedly resisted arrest and hit officers trying to take him into custody. He faces three counts of terroristic threats, and single counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, resisting arrest and harassment. His hearing is set for 1:30 this afternoon in front of District Judge Guy Haberl.
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
explore venango
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
