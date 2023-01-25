ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Spun

Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.  Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Tampa Bay Times

The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen

TAMPA — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Philly

Do they not remember? 49ers fans put a T-shirt on Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's like they don't remember.Fans of the San Francisco 49ers put a T-shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue before the upcoming NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.49ers fans in Eagles country not as uncommon as you'd thinkEagles great Brent Celek leads fans at Delco pep rallyEagles-49ers: Fans share superstitions ahead of NFC title gameFree rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC title gameBut this has happened before. The last time fans of the Eagles' NFC title game opponent did this, it didn't end well.In 2018, when the Birds went up against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, fans adorned Rocky with purple and gold.Then the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, trounced the Vikings 38-7. He passed for three touchdowns, two to Alshon Jeffery.Eagles fans got their revenge. They turned the Vikings' "Skol" chant into a "Foles" chant during the game. Later, Eagles fans who went to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl "avenged" the Rocky statue by covering a statue of Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles gear.If our Birds are victorious Sunday afternoon, we'll know whom to thank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Bengals’ Tyler Boyd talks overcoming ‘tough’ surroundings en route to NFL

Before a showdown with the Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVI, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd catches up with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A.  Q: What makes Joe Burrow Joe Burrow?  A: His confidence. How he prepares each week. It’s never a week that you see a flaw, or see him down, or feel like he’s off his game. He’s the same person week in, week out, and I think that’s the most important thing at that quarterback position that you have to see for guys to continue to rally.  Q: He seems to love big games.  A: Yes. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
bvmsports.com

Miami Heat Trade Deadline Primer: All the latest on trade rumors, news, needs and more!

Filed under: Stream NBA Trade Rumors Miami Heat News 2022-23 Miami Heat Trade Deadline Primer: All the latest on trade rumors, news and more! We are tracking the latest Heat trade rumors and much more below! Contributors: Hot Hot Hoops Staff / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
MIAMI, FL

