Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
Traveling from Miami to Bermuda IslandsOscarMiami, FL
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Football World Reacts To Surprising Miami Football Announcement
The Miami Hurricanes made a rather surprising change to their coaching staff this morning - and one that could set the team a little bit behind in their preparations for the 2023 season. On Friday, the Hurricanes fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after less than one calendar year with the ...
Tom Brady Sent Angry Text to Former Patriots Teammate Following Bucs’ Season-Ending Loss to Cowboys
A lot of professional athletes and coaches like to pretend they don’t listen to the prognosticators in the sports media industry. Tom Brady has no trouble letting people know he’s heard some of the criticism, even when it comes from a former teammate. Former Patriots linebacker and Brady’s...
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
49ers Fans Savagely Troll the City of Philadelphia Ahead of Game vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers fans had a nice troll of the Eagles and Rocky statue ahead of the NFC Championship Game. The famed landmark had a 49ers shirt draped around Rocky’s neck and NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark revealed another bit. The 49ers created a fake movie poster with “Brocky” as the title and a picture of quarterback Brock Purdy.
Do they not remember? 49ers fans put a T-shirt on Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's like they don't remember.Fans of the San Francisco 49ers put a T-shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue before the upcoming NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.49ers fans in Eagles country not as uncommon as you'd thinkEagles great Brent Celek leads fans at Delco pep rallyEagles-49ers: Fans share superstitions ahead of NFC title gameFree rides on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC title gameBut this has happened before. The last time fans of the Eagles' NFC title game opponent did this, it didn't end well.In 2018, when the Birds went up against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, fans adorned Rocky with purple and gold.Then the Eagles, led by Nick Foles, trounced the Vikings 38-7. He passed for three touchdowns, two to Alshon Jeffery.Eagles fans got their revenge. They turned the Vikings' "Skol" chant into a "Foles" chant during the game. Later, Eagles fans who went to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl "avenged" the Rocky statue by covering a statue of Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles gear.If our Birds are victorious Sunday afternoon, we'll know whom to thank.
Ed Orgeron to Falcons? The Atlanta Connection
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Jake Long rejoins Alabama football defensive staff after a year with Oregon
A familiar face is returning to Alabama football after a year away. Jake Long, a former walk-on, graduate assistant and analyst, is back with the Crimson Tide, he announced on Twitter on Saturday. He will be a defensive analyst, a source told The Tuscaloosa News. He was serving as a graduate assistant...
Bengals’ Tyler Boyd talks overcoming ‘tough’ surroundings en route to NFL
Before a showdown with the Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVI, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd catches up with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A. Q: What makes Joe Burrow Joe Burrow? A: His confidence. How he prepares each week. It’s never a week that you see a flaw, or see him down, or feel like he’s off his game. He’s the same person week in, week out, and I think that’s the most important thing at that quarterback position that you have to see for guys to continue to rally. Q: He seems to love big games. A: Yes. A...
Hurricanes Recruiting Notes: Bain POY, intriguing QB Prospect in Miami's Backyard
Rueben Bain earns top player in Dade honor and Canes quarterback recruiting.
Samantha Bunten previews AFC, NFC Championship Games with Spencer German
Samantha Bunten joins Spencer German for a Saturday NFL discussion on 92.3 The Fan, as the two go over Conference Championship weekend and the matchups of Bengals-Chiefs (AFC) and Eagles-49ers (NFC).
Miami Heat Trade Deadline Primer: All the latest on trade rumors, news, needs and more!
Filed under: Stream NBA Trade Rumors Miami Heat News 2022-23 Miami Heat Trade Deadline Primer: All the latest on trade rumors, news and more! We are tracking the latest Heat trade rumors and much more below! Contributors: Hot Hot Hoops Staff / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler Meeting The Young Fan Who Traveled 4,405 Miles To Meet Him
Butler interacted with the young fan and even presented him with a jersey much to the delight of fans on social media.
A Haywood Highsmith role increase in order if Miami Heat fail to make a deal
The Miami Heat may be in the market to make a deal as the NBA season nears the NBA Trade Deadline. However, with that day set for Thursday, February 9th, it’s mere days away at this point. And in looking at what the Miami Heat might need, there could...
