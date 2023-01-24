Lawsuit Filed by Former South Plainfield BOE Member Dismissed

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Superior Court judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed against the South Plainfield Board of Education (SPBOE) by former member Debbie Boyle.

Last year, Boyle filed a lawsuit seeking indemnification, alleging that the SPBOE violated both district policy and state law by denying to foot the bill for legal fees she has accrued to defend herself in an ethics complaint filed in June 2022 by seven sitting board members and the superintendent. In the complaint, the plaintiffs allege Boyle hand-delivered confidential documents to Robert C. Diehl, a former principal who, in 2021, filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the district and Superintendent Dr. Noreen Tansey.

The SPBOE, however, sought a motion to the dismiss Boyle's request for indemnification and in his Jan. 20 decision, Judge Michael Toto ruled in favor of the SPBOE, stating that Boyle's 'actions are not entitled to indemnification' on the grounds that 'her alleged acts amount to private action, not action undertaken within [her] role as a board member.'

"...[T[he Plaintiff allegedly disseminated confidential documents to an outside litigant. This is an action that is clearly not within the Plaintiff’s ordinary course of business as a Member of the Board, unlike voting and discussion participation..." Toto wrote in his decision.



