Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
School Choice Application Deadline for 2023/24 Fast Approaching
The deadline for submitting School Choice applications for the 2023/24 school year is quickly approaching. Parents and guardians who are interested in applying for magnet programs, Nova schools, or school reassignments must submit their applications by Monday, February 6, 2023. The application window opened on December 1, 2022, and families...
Broward Superintendent agrees to sever ties with school district
FORT LAUDERDALE - Embattled Broward public schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright will be leaving the district. After months of uncertainty, the school board voted unanimously to negotiate a mutual separation agreement with Cartwright and present it to the board on February 15th for approval. It followed a daylong difficult school board meeting where parents, activists and even administrators expressed doubt about her ability to run the nation's 6th largest school district. Lisa Maxwell who represents principals and vice principals district-wide said they had lost faith in Cartwright. Earlier, Cartwright gave a 90-day progress report in which she detailed her accomplishments. That included raising the...
Florida Politics: Vickie Cartwright to Leave Job Leading Broward County Schools
Seventy-one days after she was fired, and 42 days after that firing was rescinded, embattled Broward County schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to sever ties with the Broward County School Board Tuesday. After a break in Tuesday’s School Board meeting, following one School Board member’s demand for Cartwright’s immediate resignation,...
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
MIAMI, FL. - Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments have revealed a large-scale fraud scheme designed to create an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to obtain their nursing degree and seek employment. Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in the scam, which was responsible for selling more than 7,600 fraudulent nursing degree diplomas from three different Florida-based nursing schools.
Mercedes Osceola’s unique path leads to tribal events
HOLLYWOOD – Mercedes Osceola says her family life and career at the Seminole Tribe have served as preparation for her new venture. Osceola is the Hollywood Council Office’s special events coordinator for Councilman Chris Osceola. Her first day on the job was Oct. 17, 2022. She replaced Francine Osceola, who is now the manager of the Hollywood Community Culture Center.
Tamarac Needs More Affordable Rentals and Mid-Range Homes According to City
The affordable housing crisis is enormous and impacts the economy, social sector, and quality of life in Tamarac, according to Maxine Calloway, director of the city’s Community Development Department. At the Jan. 23 workshop, she presented a report on a recent study on affordable housing in the county and...
Police: Student found with knife at Davie middle school
DAVIE, Fla. – A student was detained by Davie police Friday after police were alerted that he or she had a knife on the campus of their middle school, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred at Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Rd. According to police,...
West Palm Seashore girl lives in automotive as a result of she will’t afford to purchase, lease
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WPTV. Thomas has been living in his car for six months. “This is...
Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida
MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
CBS4 Exclusive: Longtime Homestead Police chief on resolution to honor him
HOMESTEAD - Longtime Homestead Police Chief Alexander E. Rolle Jr. is speaking out about a resolution before the City Council to honor him by naming the police station after him.Homestead City Councilman Larry Roth has proposed a resolution to be voted on Wednesday at City Hall to add Rolle's name to the outside of the station which would become known as the "Alexander E. Rolle, Jr. Homestead Police station."Roth said he expected the council to pass the resolution in a 7-0 vote and called the Chief "an amazing man."The resolution says Rolle "served as a compassionate and caring leader and...
Ivanka and Jared’s rent could increase under new landlord
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could see a price hike in their already high-priced rental in Miami Beach. Their six-bedroom, eight-bathroom oceanfront unit is currently estimated at $47,000 per month. But with a new landlord — thanks to the unit just changing hands, according to the Wall Street Journal — there’s a chance their rent could go even higher.
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
2 High Schoolers Dead After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise
The bodies of two high schoolers were recovered after their car became submerged in a canal in Sunrise Wednesday evening, officials said. The incident happened in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, at a canal behind the parking lot behind the Jersey College School of Nursing. Sunrise Fire...
