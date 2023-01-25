ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spatial Labs Secures $10M in Seed Funding Led by Blockchain Capital

Spatial Labs, the leading infrastructure company powering new technologies to redefine the consumer experience for the next generation, announced today a $10 million seed funding round led by Blockchain Capital, a leading venture firm in the blockchain industry. Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners has also returned to participate in this round....
Federal Judge Permits Racketeering Allegations By Black Firm Against BlackRock, New Jersey, and Others

Newark, New Jersey-based Blueprint Capital Advisors, the prominent Black-owned asset manager with $1.6 billion in assets, will get a court date on a longstanding federal lawsuit filed against multiple financial powerhouses, including asset management giant BlackRock. Blueprint claims that BlackRock Inc., reportedly the world’s largest asset manager with just under...
Black Millennials Greatly Reduce Debt Yet Struggle With Home Affordability: 5 Tips To Help Trim the Cost Burden

Some 34% of Black millennials had at least $10,000 in non-mortgage debt this year, representing a significant drop from 60% in 2022, fresh data reveal. The finding raises the question of whether those millennials erased their debt. It’s possible, but real estate expert Jamie Seale explained it’s more likely that as inflation pushed home prices and interest rates higher, millennials with large amounts of debt dropped out of the home search and postponed their purchase.
Black-Owned Digital Beauty Retailer Raises Additional $8 Million To Energize Expansion

A digital platform that supports Black and Brown-founded beauty brands, thirteen lune closed on an $8 million seed-plus investment round that will help it expand. The Black-owned beauty retailer has grown fast since starting in 2020. It has evolved from an e-commerce destination featuring 13 foundational, Black-founded brands to now offering 160-plus beauty brands, per a news release. Some 90% of its sellers are BIPOC-founded; 10% are ally brands.
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
