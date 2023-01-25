ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
New York Post

Billy Packer was center of ridiculous backlash as sports world began decline

I recall thinking, then writing, “It has come to this?” Not sure he’d have chosen it as part of his legacy, but Billy Packer, who died Thursday at 82, helped remind us that the sports world had gone — and remains — nuts. No bottom in sight on which to bottom out. The selection committee for the 2004 NCAA Tournament, which was being called on CBS in large part by Packer (as a longtime NBC court-side presence with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire, he followed the Tournament to CBS, and in 2008 he was dumped, replaced as lead analyst by Clark Kellogg)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Joplin makes 8 3s, No. 16 Marquette beats DePaul 89-69

CHICAGO (AP) — David Joplin went 8 for 11 from 3-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had a double-double and No. 16 Marquette defeated DePaul 89-69 on Saturday. Marquette has won eight of its last nine games, and moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East. Marquette (17-5, 9-2 Big East) pulled away in the second half. Oso Ighodaro’s basket started an 11-0 run and Joplin followed with three consecutive 3s to extend the lead to 50-38 with 14:30 left. Ighodaro finished with 10 points, making all five of his shots, Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 13 and had 8 rebounds, and Kolek had 24 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Did Broncos make last-ditch attempt at luring Jim Harbaugh?

The Denver Broncos’ coaching search appears to be in an uncertain spot, and may have led them back to a candidate that was seemingly out of the picture already. Denver7 insider Troy Renck said he believes, based on speaking to sources, that the Broncos circled back to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh even after the announcement... The post Did Broncos make last-ditch attempt at luring Jim Harbaugh? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy