lvpnews.com
Personal principals, sacrifice focus of MKL luncheon tribute
The hall at Holy Ghost Church on Bethlehem’s Southside was full on the morning of Jan. 15 with a crowd gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Attending were U.S. Congresswoman Susan Wild, D-7th, J. William Reynolds, mayor of Bethlehem, Lamont McClure, Northampton County executive, Dr. Joseph Roy, superintendent of Bethlehem’s schools and five members of the Bethlehem Police Department including Michelle Kott, the chief of police.
lvpnews.com
Community calendar
Read to canine friends from Lehigh Valley Therapy Dogs for Books ‘n’ Barks at the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main St., 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Also Feb. 23 and March 23. Children of all ages may participate. You may bring your favorite book to share or choose one from the library collection. Visit the library website www.emmauspl.org for information.
lvpnews.com
All walks of life march on MLK day
In 1993, to honor the 25th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, Frankie West, a resident of Bethlehem, organized a march of Southside families and friends. It became a tradition which continued with the 30th annual remembrance march Jan. 16. Martin Luther King Jr. Park is a...
lvpnews.com
Seasoned learners take classes at Cedar Crest
On a crisp fall day in 2022, some 20 students filed into a film class, chatting lightly as the room darkens and a panorama of a New Mexico landscape appears on the screen. “Why is there evil in the world?” a voice asks. When the film ends 90 minutes...
lvpnews.com
Volunteer Center listing Jan. 22
Join a Red Cross Disaster Action Team to answer the call when disaster strikes. Your local American Red Cross office is looking for volunteers in your area to provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, arranging for necessities such as food and shelter. This is a great way to give back to your community. Contact Danielle Dietze, 570-202-7951, danielle.dietze@redcross.org.
lvpnews.com
Journeymen cook up potpie dinner
The Journeymen men’s group at Union Lutheran Church, Schnecksville, offered a fundraising chicken potpie dinner Jan. 14 in the recreation hall. The annual potpie dinner was interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic but has returned. Many happy and hungry people attended this year’s dinner. The funds will go to...
