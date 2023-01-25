Join a Red Cross Disaster Action Team to answer the call when disaster strikes. Your local American Red Cross office is looking for volunteers in your area to provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, arranging for necessities such as food and shelter. This is a great way to give back to your community. Contact Danielle Dietze, 570-202-7951, danielle.dietze@redcross.org.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO