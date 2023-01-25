ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BamBam
3d ago

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez is a whacko. He shouted from his city council microphone and demanded the City of Chicago defund the Chicago Police Department. Then some street vendors were robbed and guess what Sigcho-Lopez demanded? Yep, MORE police! He's a fool and a loud mouthed Socialist-Progressive that has failed his constituents.

WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

January 27, 2023 Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot City Club event description: Mayor Lori E. LightfootFollowing her historic election, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot has undertaken an ambitious agenda of expanding opportunity and inclusive economic growth across Chicago’s neighborhoods, with accomplishments including landmark ethics and good governance reforms, worker protection legislation, closing a record $1.2 billion […]
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Politics with a side of corned beef

TGIF, Illinois. We’re getting into that below-freezing-for-days-at-a-time stretch, so stay positive. You couldn’t get any more Chicago than a snowy night on a Thursday in the Plumbers Union Local 130 Hall, where hundreds gathered for corned beef and beer and elbow-rubbing with politicos, power brokers and plumbers wearing sport coats too tight to button.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

46th Ward Candidates To Face Off In Uptown Forum Tuesday

UPTOWN — Candidates for Uptown and Lakeview’s next alderperson will debate the 46th Ward’s issues at a forum Tuesday. The 46th Ward aldermanic candidates forum is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Preston Bradley Center, 941 W. Lawrence Ave. The event is free to attend and is being...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Retired Black firemen rip mayor for ending minority hiring mandate

Retired Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighter James Winbush and Hayward Ashford, a retired 33-year former colleague, on Sunday, January 22, voiced outrage at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s agreeing with a federal court’s ruling to end a 42-year minority hiring mandate. Winbush, who under Mayor Harold Washington’s administration was the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Willie Wilson outlines plans for Chicago mayoral race

Business man and philanthropist Willie Wilson explains his motivations behind running for Chicago Mayor. Wilson is focused on getting crime under control and keeping taxes reasonable to make living in the city affordable.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1st Ward resident thinks aldermanic campaign sign was taken away for political reasons

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the case of a vanishing campaign sign for an aldermanic candidate in the 1st Ward. Surveillance video shows a sport-utility vehicle pulling up, and someone appears to get out and grab the sign for candidate Sam Royko. We have heard similar claims about signs being removed from other candidates and residents. The sign for Royko – a candidate for 1st Ward alderman and the youngest son of late Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko – had been at the corner of Pete Smolenski's Logan Square home. "On our security video, we noticed someone taking the sign...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates

As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program

Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
