BamBam
3d ago
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez is a whacko. He shouted from his city council microphone and demanded the City of Chicago defund the Chicago Police Department. Then some street vendors were robbed and guess what Sigcho-Lopez demanded? Yep, MORE police! He's a fool and a loud mouthed Socialist-Progressive that has failed his constituents.
City Club of Chicago: Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot
January 27, 2023 Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot City Club event description: Mayor Lori E. LightfootFollowing her historic election, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot has undertaken an ambitious agenda of expanding opportunity and inclusive economic growth across Chicago’s neighborhoods, with accomplishments including landmark ethics and good governance reforms, worker protection legislation, closing a record $1.2 billion […]
fox32chicago.com
'Typical Lori Lightfoot chicanery': Attacks on Chicago mayor intensify as early voting opens
CHICAGO - With early voting already underway in Chicago, challengers in the race for mayor are sharpening their attacks on the incumbent and on one another. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas demanded Mayor Lori Lighfoot release more information about her campaign's unethical effort to recruit students and teachers in Chicago's public schools.
fox32chicago.com
Garcia says Lightfoot is 'hanging on to the leadership' that failed in Chicago during mayoral forum
CHICAGO - It is still more than a month away but the race for Chicago’s next mayor is heating up. The first day of early voting is now in the books – with 342 votes cast between both downtown early voting sites on Thursday. As those eager voters...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Mayor’s Race: 9 Candidates Want To Run Our City. What Do They Stand For?
CHICAGO — The 2023 mayoral election is heating up across Chicago, as eight challengers have thrown their hat in the ring to oust first-term Mayor Lori Lightfoot from City Hall. The election is Feb. 28, but early voting has already started. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the...
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
POLITICO
Politics with a side of corned beef
TGIF, Illinois. We’re getting into that below-freezing-for-days-at-a-time stretch, so stay positive. You couldn’t get any more Chicago than a snowy night on a Thursday in the Plumbers Union Local 130 Hall, where hundreds gathered for corned beef and beer and elbow-rubbing with politicos, power brokers and plumbers wearing sport coats too tight to button.
'Hunt them down like a rabbit': Mayoral candidate stands by comment about criminals
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is making no apologies for saying some fleeing criminal suspects should be – in his words – hunted down.
blockclubchicago.org
46th Ward Candidates To Face Off In Uptown Forum Tuesday
UPTOWN — Candidates for Uptown and Lakeview’s next alderperson will debate the 46th Ward’s issues at a forum Tuesday. The 46th Ward aldermanic candidates forum is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Preston Bradley Center, 941 W. Lawrence Ave. The event is free to attend and is being...
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
chicagocrusader.com
Retired Black firemen rip mayor for ending minority hiring mandate
Retired Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighter James Winbush and Hayward Ashford, a retired 33-year former colleague, on Sunday, January 22, voiced outrage at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s agreeing with a federal court’s ruling to end a 42-year minority hiring mandate. Winbush, who under Mayor Harold Washington’s administration was the...
Push to Reopen Public Mental Health Clinics Closed 11 Years Ago Defines Another Chicago Mayor’s Race
More than a decade ago, all 50 members of the Chicago City Council voted to endorse then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposal to shutter six of the city’s 12 mental health clinics to help close a massive budget deficit, triggering vehement protests and national attention. That 2011 decision rippled through...
fox32chicago.com
Willie Wilson outlines plans for Chicago mayoral race
Business man and philanthropist Willie Wilson explains his motivations behind running for Chicago Mayor. Wilson is focused on getting crime under control and keeping taxes reasonable to make living in the city affordable.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
1st Ward resident thinks aldermanic campaign sign was taken away for political reasons
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the case of a vanishing campaign sign for an aldermanic candidate in the 1st Ward. Surveillance video shows a sport-utility vehicle pulling up, and someone appears to get out and grab the sign for candidate Sam Royko. We have heard similar claims about signs being removed from other candidates and residents. The sign for Royko – a candidate for 1st Ward alderman and the youngest son of late Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko – had been at the corner of Pete Smolenski's Logan Square home. "On our security video, we noticed someone taking the sign...
Austin Weekly News
Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates
As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program
Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
All-Affordable Apartment Building At Edgewater Streets & San Depot Unveiled With Alderman ‘Deeply Invested’
EDGEWATER — A development firm has unveiled its proposal for an all-affordable apartment building on a city-owned lot on Broadway — though it needs city leaders to sign off on the plan. Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation this week showed neighbors refined plans for its proposed development at 5853 N....
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
