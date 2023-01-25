Read full article on original website
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
Here’s A First Look At Apartments Proposed For North Center Fifth Third Bank Buildings
NORTH CENTER — Neighbors raised concerns about building height and added traffic at an already busy North Center intersection as they reviewed a developer’s plans to convert two bank buildings into more than 200 apartments. More than 100 neighbors attended an open house Wednesday at O’Donovan’s, 2100 W....
At Black Woman-Owned Studio Yogi In South Shore, Everyone Is Welcome
SOUTH SHORE — A South Side yoga studio will open next month after several years of planning and renovations, aiming to bring inclusive yoga classes to 71st Street and get neighbors more engaged with the timeless practice. Studio Yogi plans to open in mid-February at 1840 E. 71st St....
Target-anchored retail center in Chicago secures $40 million in financing
JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $40 million refinancing for Edens Collection, a 142,740-square-foot, Target-anchored retail center located in Chicago. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Jaffe Companies, to secure the five-year, floating-rate loan through Pacific Life Insurance Company. Built in 2020, the 94% leased Edens Collection features...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
12 New Restaurants to Try this Chicago Restaurant Week
Do you know? Not only is CRW the best time to explore classic Chicago restaurants, it is also a great opportunity to discover your new favorite! If you didn’t know, we have a bunch of first-time participants this CRW, some coming in with a reputation around the block, others completely new and ready to take their spot. Without further ado, here are 12 new restaurants in Chicago that are participating in CRW for the very first time. Let us know what you think of them!
All-Affordable Apartment Building At Edgewater Streets & San Depot Unveiled With Alderman ‘Deeply Invested’
EDGEWATER — A development firm has unveiled its proposal for an all-affordable apartment building on a city-owned lot on Broadway — though it needs city leaders to sign off on the plan. Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation this week showed neighbors refined plans for its proposed development at 5853 N....
57th Street, DuSable Lake Shore Drive Intersection Will Fully Reopen Soon
HYDE PARK — A busy intersection near the Museum of Science and Industry will fully reopen in about two weeks as road work continues ahead of the Obama Presidential Center’s opening, transportation officials announced Wednesday. All lanes of traffic at the intersection of 57th and DuSable Lake Shore...
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Crews battling large Phoenix, IL house fire in south suburbs
Six different fire departments are responding to the incident.
Chicago Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois
If you want to visit a simple mall that offers you a wide variety of shops and restaurants, I recommend: Chicago Ridge Mall; Here you can buy all the products you need for your home, harmonium or daily life. On the other hand, the live events are attractive and entertaining adapted for the whole family.
Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Roller Coaster Years
DOWNTOWN — After a couple years of rising rents, luxury real estate experts say residents can now expect less sticker shock when signing and renewing leases than in years past. After a rent roller coaster the past three years that saw rents slashed in 2020 and skyrocketing in 2022,...
Insurance carriers refuse to issue new policies for Kias, Hyundais as thefts skyrocket in Chicago
Chicago — Some major auto insurance companies are no longer issuing new policies for some theft-prone Kia and Hyundai models in Chicago and other big cities. The cars, which have an ignition design flaw that makes them easy to steal by so-called “Kia boys,” are too much of a risk, and companies, including Progressive, are refusing to accept the risks.
Only 1 Chicago Restaurant Lands on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat' List For 2023
Mexican, sushi, BBQ, pizza, Italian, hot dogs, Michelin stars -- name a cuisine and Chicago's got it. But of the city's more than 7,000 restaurants, only one of them made Yelp's recent "2023 Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list. The newly released list, made up of "this...
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
This Has Been Chicago’s 7th-Warmest Winter On Record Since 1900 — But Cold And Snow Are Picking Up Speed
CHICAGO — Despite the recent snow and cold, this has been one of the mildest winters on record for Chicago. The city got hit with a small storm Wednesday that left behind about 4 inches of snow at O’Hare, said Zachary Yack, a National Weather Service meteorologist. But...
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE
Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
