CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
Business Insider
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
Exploring the Best Beaches of Greece, From Santorini's Black Sands to the Secluded Coves of the Peloponnese
Greece is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes. From the famous white sands of Santorini to the secluded coves of the Peloponnese, there is a beach for every taste and preference in Greece.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide to Mexico
Mexico weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than most countries and continues to be among the world's most-visited destinations in 2023. In addition to being easily accessed from the U.S., Canada, Latin and South America and even Europe, Mexico offers travelers a wide variety of unique experiences, from quintessential worry-free beach getaways in areas like Cancun and the Riviera Maya to world-class golf, whale watching and rejuvenating spa treatments in places like Los Cabos. Visitors will also want to explore Mexico's vibrant capital city in Mexico City and make some new friends in the LGBTQ-friendly Puerto Vallarta.
travelawaits.com
3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation
During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts
Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic What’s the Deal? ...
This $7 Million Turks & Caicos Penthouse Has a 90-Foot Balcony That Overlooks the Caribbean Sea
If you’re looking for a Caribbean escape that includes powdery white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise-blue waters, one newly listed penthouse in Turks and Caicos can make your island dreams come true. Positioned on the idyllic (and award-winning) Grace Bay Beach, this tropical retreat sits atop The Regent Grand Resort. Measuring a whopping 5,953 square feet, the Tuscan-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus its own private garage and storage unit which you can access via a keyed elevator. It also includes a sun-drenched outdoor patio with a marble-finished wet bar where you can entertain or simply soak up some...
Croatia's secret beaches and little Venices
The Istria peninsula and the Kvarner Gulf are Croatia at its best. From Belle Epoque seaside resorts to Venetian-style waterfront villages, here's what to see.
cruisefever.net
Two Brothers Will Co-Captain Celebrity’s New Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises has announced that two brothers will serve as co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, their next new cruise ship that will debut later this year. Greek brothers Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis have been named co-captains of Celebrity Ascent, the cruise line’s fourth ship in its industry-transforming Edge class. Celebrity...
MindBodyGreen
Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More
Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...
cntraveler.com
The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Starting at Less Than $300 a Night
Mexico is one of the most popular destinations in the world for all-inclusive resorts, with properties lining both of its coasts. And while booking an all-inclusive property may seem like a big investment up front, they can end up saving you money overall when you factor in the lack of food, beverage, and activity costs.
10 things about ancient Egypt that movies and TV got wrong, according to an expert
TV and movies shape how we look at history, but did they get it right? Here are 10 ancient-Egypt facts from "Moon Knight", "The Mummy," and others.
techaiapp.com
Exploring the Exotic Wilderness of Iceland and a Stay at the Hotel Husafell.
There are countless reasons to travel. Jet-setting to a cosmopolitan city for a food festival or mega concert, for others it may be a power shopping mission on a version of Rodeo Drive, and for the culture vulture, their trip will take them to see a hot new play or museum exhibit. Another reason to travel is for an adventure and to explore exotic and unspoiled nature in a far-off place. Iceland is without question one of the most unforgettable destinations for that adventure in a land of unfamiliar landscapes with glaciers, geysers, and waterfalls to discover. In the middle of what seems to be nowhere in Western Iceland is the ideal base to explore what this amazing part of the country has to offer at the Hotel Husafell.
msn.com
Peru Closes Machu Picchu To Visitors Indefinitely — Here’s Why
People have traveled to Machu Picchu — the famous Inca ruins in Peru — for centuries. Now, however, those visits have been stopped by the government due to ongoing civil unrest. “In view of the current social situation in which our region and the country are immersed, the...
Science Focus
In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth
Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide to Africa
A new year means new opportunities to travel, and destinations across Africa, from Egypt to Rwanda to South Africa, are becoming more popular for their cultural heritage and conservation efforts. In fact, animals are synonymous with this continent, probably moreso than any other continent in the world (except Antarctica, perhaps, because who doesn't love penguins?). Another big draw to this continent is heritage travel, especially for members of the African diaspora in the Americas.
Elie Saab's spring couture in Paris dreams of Thai escape
PARIS (AP) — Elie Saab whisked his guests away to Thailand for a Paris Fashion Week couture show Wednesday that gleamed with gold and intricate silk embroidery. Sheer diaphanous cloth floated around the runway in Le Marais’ Carreau du Temple amid wafting perfume, as “Emily in Paris” star Paul Forman and socialite Olivia Palermo posed for the cameras. Haute couture is an artisanal tradition invented by English designer Charles Frederick Worth in the 1870s. It involves intricate, time-consuming sewing, use of unusual fabrics and luxurious embellishments such as rare feathers and semi-precious stone beading — and is exorbitantly priced. Here are some highlights of Wednesday’s spring-summer 2023 shows:
