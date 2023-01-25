There are countless reasons to travel. Jet-setting to a cosmopolitan city for a food festival or mega concert, for others it may be a power shopping mission on a version of Rodeo Drive, and for the culture vulture, their trip will take them to see a hot new play or museum exhibit. Another reason to travel is for an adventure and to explore exotic and unspoiled nature in a far-off place. Iceland is without question one of the most unforgettable destinations for that adventure in a land of unfamiliar landscapes with glaciers, geysers, and waterfalls to discover. In the middle of what seems to be nowhere in Western Iceland is the ideal base to explore what this amazing part of the country has to offer at the Hotel Husafell.

