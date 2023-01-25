Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
msn.com
‘Sopranos’ actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter Odele dead at 25
“Sopranos” actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter Odele died on Jan 12. She was 25. Odele’s mother, Belinda Cape, shared the news in a recent Facebook post, writing that she and her family are “heartbroken” over the unexpected loss. Ventimiglia portrayed Artie Bucco on “The Sopranos.”
msn.com
Gisele Bündchen and trainer Joaquim Valente ride horses together in Costa Rica
Maybe they’re just horsing around. Gisele Bündchen and her trainer Joaquim Valente were photographed riding horses together during a getaway in Costa Rica on Tuesday. The supermodel, 42, was seen flashing a big smile as she trotted around on horseback next to Valente. Bündchen was dressed casually in...
msn.com
Leah Remini Begs To Know Where Shelly Miscavige Is After Husband David Miscavige Allegedly Goes Missing
Leah Remini is demanding answers after her pal Shelly Miscavige has been missing for several years. After an article which stated Shelly's husband, David Miscavige, who is the controversial head figure of Scientology, is allegedly now missing too, Remini is determined to find out the truth. "WHERE IS SHELLY???" the...
msn.com
Dad’s video tribute to mom of newborn goes viral for all the wrong reasons
One dad is answering to TikTok outrage over a tribute to his overwhelmed wife. "Today, I walked in on my wife working out while our newborn napped," Phil Mackenzie, 35, of Ontario, Canada, captioned a viral TikTok video of his wife Brodie exercising at home. "Our house was a disaster....
msn.com
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the results of her facial feminization surgery. The creator, who rose to fame on social media for her series "Days of Girlhood" that documented her transition from day one, underwent intensive facial feminization surgery (FFS) in December. She's been quiet on social media since then, while she healed.
msn.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
msn.com
Chris Appleton gives 3 women hot new hairstyles: See the results!
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton gives mane makeovers to three lucky ladies looking for a new style. See before and after the makeovers!
