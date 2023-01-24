Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
Michigan to Automatically Expunge Some Criminal Records Under ‘Clean Slate’ Program
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
abc12.com
Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
WILX-TV
Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan
With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
How do Republicans feel about Whitmer’s State of the State?
It's the first time in 40 years that Michigan has a Democratic governor at the podium and a Democratically controlled House and Senate.
wcsx.com
What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?
I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
WWMT
Michigan legislators pass $1.1B plan, first major spending bill of new Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Legislators in Lansing pushed through a massive spending plan on Thursday, marking the Democrat-led Legislature's first significant spending legislation of the new term. A $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7, is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after getting the approval of...
wkar.org
Increased pay rate helps Michigan DNR with staffing woes
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's optimistic about meeting staffing needs for the summer. DNR State Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said the department came close to reaching hiring goals last year after raising the base rate of pay to $15. He said one reason why the department wasn’t able to fill all positions was because of scheduling challenges that have since been resolved.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
The supremacy clause: Michigan Constitution below federal counterpart in legal hierarchy
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Michigan Appoints Interim Chief Mobility Officer, Begins Hiring Search
The Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (MFME) has announced Kathryn Snorrason will serve as interim chief mobility officer (CMO), replacing Trevor Pawl, effective today. Snorrason currently serves as […] The post Michigan Appoints Interim Chief Mobility Officer, Begins Hiring Search appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan License Plates too Naughty for the Road
03BUTT, 0GIVEN, and OHMYGOD are just some of the 20,000-plus words the Michigan Department of State won’t allow. According to MLive.com, these words are just too crude, political, or dirty for Michigan license plates. Some are pretty obvious why they were rejected and I won’t retype them, but you...
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan
Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free Pre-K
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined an agenda Wednesday that will prioritize enacting stricter gun laws, repealing outdated laws that restrict abortion and who one can marry and providing pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in the state. Whitmer presented her agenda in her fifth State of the State speech, which is her first since winning reelection. Her plan could become a reality with Democrats in full control of the state government for the first time in decades. Addressing the full Legislature in the House chamber, Whitmer pledged to continue fighting for “strong protections for our fundamental rights,” which comes after voters passed proposals to expand voting and protect the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. She also called for the Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, including universal background checks and safe storage laws.
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
sooleader.com
Rep. Friske condemns Whitmer’s 'state of the state' speech
State Rep. Neil Friske is condemning what he called the "hypocrisy" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address Wednesday night. In her speech, Gov. Whitmer advocated for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand, the state representative said. Whitmer even hinted that...
Believe it or not, the top-rated Detroit-style pizza in the US isn’t in Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Michigan has no shortage of highly-rated Detroit-style pizza places, but the highest-rated one isn’t actually located in either of the Lower or Upper Peninsulas. It’s actually in Mount Pleasant. No, not the home of the Chippewas. This is the home of the College of...
Comments / 0