ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Bill Gates aims to fight climate change by stopping cows from burping

If you didn’t think that solving how to stop cows from burping is a million-dollar idea, well, Bill Gates apparently does. The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire has reportedly backed an Australian-based startup looking to stop cows from burping methane emissions, pouring funds into research around livestock food supplements. According to a press release, Gates’ firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures, with participation from Harvest Road Group, raised $12 million for Rumin8, a climate technology company. Rumin8 studies solutions to reducing livestock emissions, and their latest initiative identifies “anti-methanogenic properties” that can be produced efficiently and for a low cost to eventually feed to livestock. The dietary supplement is synthetically...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams

Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy