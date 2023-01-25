Read full article on original website
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Bill Gates Addresses Whether He Thinks People Should Be Banned From Being Billionaires
The Microsoft founder discusses his role in the world as a person who amassed a giant collection of wealth.
Bill Gates aims to fight climate change by stopping cows from burping
If you didn’t think that solving how to stop cows from burping is a million-dollar idea, well, Bill Gates apparently does. The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire has reportedly backed an Australian-based startup looking to stop cows from burping methane emissions, pouring funds into research around livestock food supplements. According to a press release, Gates’ firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures, with participation from Harvest Road Group, raised $12 million for Rumin8, a climate technology company. Rumin8 studies solutions to reducing livestock emissions, and their latest initiative identifies “anti-methanogenic properties” that can be produced efficiently and for a low cost to eventually feed to livestock. The dietary supplement is synthetically...
Bill Gates is optimistic about the future of fake meat and plant-based foods
"I think eventually these products will be very good even though their share is small today," Gates said during his annual Reddit AMA this week.
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
A business owner had ChatGPT apply for a job at his company. The bot ended up in the top 20% of candidates
OpenAI's latest breakthrough beat out most candidates to nail down an interview, but only with a lot of human help.
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams
Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
China's recent announcement has the global CEO gravely worried.
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
