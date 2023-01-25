Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
First Look: Vaude TVL Sykkel Bike Shoes are Modern ATB Classics
A while back I was scrolling through my pal Erick Cadeno's Instagram page – which is great inspiration to travel by bike more. While doing so, I noticed these shoes that I'd never seen before. They looked like a comfy and handsome pair of shoes. I was intrigued, so I asked Erick about them. He gave them high marks and told me that they were the TVL Sykkel Bike Shoes, by Vaude Sports.
Bikerumor
New Bell Falcon XR & XRV Helmets Have Landed
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Out of Scotts Valley, California last week, Bell Helmets announced the release of the new Falcons. Broken down into two different models, the Falcon XR MIPS comes without a visor, and Falcon XRV MIPS with a visor. These are two helmets that Bell says are versatile and offer Mips technology, deeper coverage, ample ventilation, and even a 30-lumen Blackburn Grid COB rear light.
Bikerumor
New Trek Project One Designer Series Paint Schemes Have the Coolest Stealth Logos
This Week, Waterloo, Wisconsin's Trek Bicycles brings more artistry to the company's custom bike world. The legendary brand is broadening the horizons of their Project One Designer Series offerings with brand-new designs. Project One...
Bikerumor
Cadence Collection Launches Winter Breakaway Collection
Los Angeles' own Candence Collection is a performance and lifestyle apparel company known for some sweet collaborations and their American-made Adventure Cargo Bib. The brand just released its latest apparel collection, the winter Breakaway Collection.
Bikerumor
Leaked? Giant Revolt X Gravel Bike Reshaped for Suspension Fork & SRAM 1X in 2023!
Just last year Giant completely overhauled their Revolt carbon gravel bike for tougher modern gravel racing, but it looks like 2023 will see another overhaul with a reshaped Revolt X adapted for front suspension to take on even more rugged terrain. An eagle-eyed reader alerted up to a slow leak Down Under of the new MY23 Giant Revolt X gravel bikes, dripping with 40mm of Fox & RockShox forks and a shift to wide 1x SRAM drivetrains…
Bikerumor
Take Note, Indie Bike-Makers: MADE Show Opens Registration
If you've got a handmade bicycle you want to show off, the 2023 MADE bike show is now accepting applications. The new trade show for handmade bikes debuts in Portland, Oregon this August, and offers...
