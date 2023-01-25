ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Hailey/14
3d ago

“ a lot of people say that they’re proud of me for standing up for my rights,”. It is one thing to protest PEACEFULLY over your rights. It is another a thing to be part of a movement to overturn election results. And to enter a federal building closed to yen public by forcing entry. And your yelling to hang duly elected members of congress was an ignorant play in your part. I hope you will have a decent amount of incarceration time given to you. Maybe it will give you time to think about your choices you made. At least you will have a record now.

Jeffrey Town
2d ago

A lot of armchair keyboard warriors on here either condemning this woman or praising her, but you aren't looking at the bigger picture. How much corruption, how much abuse of power, how much taxation does it take to get people to this point? This isn't a knee jerk reaction to what someone says, this is people beginning to be fed up and unless we start finding politicians who are going to unite the country instead of divide it.... This kind of stuff will be common place, and these events will only become larger and create havoc in more places. Protesting is one thing, violent riots are another... So don't condemn the January 6th event without condemning the lawlessness of BLM and ANTIFA.

Bougie Babe's Nana
3d ago

The fool will look on being jailed as an honor. She's not the least bit repentant. She needs some real time in order to appreciate the seriousness of her actions.

Law & Crime

‘I’m Waiting for the Boogaloo’: Three Active-Duty Marines Charged With Breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6

Three active-duty Marines who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 are now facing federal criminal charges. Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer, and Dodge Dale Hellonen are accused of entering the building through the Senate Wing Door at around 2:20 p.m. that day, just minutes after the initial breach by Donald Trump supporters angry over Joe Biden‘s 2020 electoral win. According to prosecutors, they went to the Rotunda and Statuary Hall, at one point placing a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hat on a statue and taking pictures with it.
Kait 8

Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on all charges. NBC News reports that Richard Barnett was found guilty on eight counts in his indictment including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.
TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
TheDailyBeast

Police Chief Escorted Out by Feds After Wild Drug Allegations

A police chief in Pennsylvania was reportedly escorted out of city hall by federal agents over a slew of drug allegations. Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was removed by DEA agents on Tuesday, according to WPXI. Court documents cited in the report say Denning is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth on multiple occasions. He is also alleged to have connected informants with drug dealers. Denning was reportedly released on a $250,000 unsecured bond, while ordered to surrender his passport. A 14-year veteran of the police department, he was promoted to chief in March 2022. “I have the...
msn.com

Capitol rioter who stormed Senate chamber to 'plead the blood of Jesus' acquitted on obstruction charge because the judge said he had a 'unique stew in his mind'

A federal judge acquitted a Capitol Rioter on one obstruction charge while convicting him on five other charges because she said he had a "unique stew in his mind." U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Joshua Black had a "unique stew in his mind" that made her unsure of whether he was aware that his actions were unlawful in her ruling on Friday, Politico reported. Jackson found Black not guilty on one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, court documents show.
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
msn.com

Trump's Attempt To Get Immunity From Jan. 6 Capitol Cop's Lawsuit Falls Flat

Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection. What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability...
