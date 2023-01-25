“ a lot of people say that they’re proud of me for standing up for my rights,”. It is one thing to protest PEACEFULLY over your rights. It is another a thing to be part of a movement to overturn election results. And to enter a federal building closed to yen public by forcing entry. And your yelling to hang duly elected members of congress was an ignorant play in your part. I hope you will have a decent amount of incarceration time given to you. Maybe it will give you time to think about your choices you made. At least you will have a record now.
A lot of armchair keyboard warriors on here either condemning this woman or praising her, but you aren't looking at the bigger picture. How much corruption, how much abuse of power, how much taxation does it take to get people to this point? This isn't a knee jerk reaction to what someone says, this is people beginning to be fed up and unless we start finding politicians who are going to unite the country instead of divide it.... This kind of stuff will be common place, and these events will only become larger and create havoc in more places. Protesting is one thing, violent riots are another... So don't condemn the January 6th event without condemning the lawlessness of BLM and ANTIFA.
The fool will look on being jailed as an honor. She's not the least bit repentant. She needs some real time in order to appreciate the seriousness of her actions.
