Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
If You Go Outside, You May Be Able to See an Awesome Green Comet
If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
No, a Huge Asteroid Isn't Going To Hit Earth Tomorrow
An asteroid known as 2023 BU will make a very close approach to our planet though.
Michigan Daily
What the aliens will find of us when we’re gone, and why we should colonize Mars
I recently took a trip to the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. It’s spectacular. Looking up at the massive skeletons of dinosaurs and examining ancient fossils is a humbling, exciting and troubling experience all at once. The great beasts I marveled at had wandered, and dominated, the planet for millions of years; their existence went up in flames, only to be discovered an eternity later by humans. The memory of their lost world survives solely in our museums and collective imagination.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Futurism
Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say
According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
Future Asteroid That Threatens Earth May Be Near-Indestructible, Scientists Warn
A future asteroid that threatens Earth may be near-indestructible, scientists concluded in a new study that offered some "aggressive" solutions for what to do if we ever face one. Scientists who studied tiny specks of dust recovered from a potentially hazardous asteroid discovered that “rubble-pile” asteroids, which are loose conglomerations...
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded. NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth. NASA said Wednesday...
An "Extremely Close,” Just-Discovered Asteroid Is About To Fly By Earth — And You Can Watch
Last week, astronomers discovered an unexpected asteroid flying through outer space that’s set to make an extremely close (but safe!) encounter flying by our planet. The flying rock will zoom by Earth at a (relatively close) distance, and you’ll be able to watch safely from home. Here’s how.
Warning issued over 1700ft asteroid that’s been hurtling through space for 4.2billion years
EXPERTS have warned over a massive asteroid which could evade Earth's defences if it came too close. The asteroid, known as Itokawa, is more than 1700ft tall, the equivalent of 535metres. The giant space rock is as big as it is old. Experts estimate that the impact that created Itokawa...
'Extraordinary' Video Shows Asteroid Passing 'Extremely' Close to Earth
asteroid 2023 BU made one of the closest approaches to Earth on record Thursday, zooming past our planet just over 2,000 miles above the surface.
Phys.org
Plasma thrusters used on satellites could be much more powerful than previously believed
It has been believed that Hall thrusters, an efficient kind of electric propulsion widely used in orbit, must be large to produce a lot of thrust. Now, a new study from the University of Michigan suggests that smaller Hall thrusters can generate much more thrust—potentially making them candidates for interplanetary missions.
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
A newly discovered asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of our planet ever recorded.
Futurism
Something Weird Is Happening on Saturn's Snow-Covered Moon, Scientists Say
Saturn's tiny ice-covered moon Enceladus isn't only suspected to hold a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust — it's also covered in an astonishing amount of fuzzy, snow-like material, puzzling scientists. According to a new study published in the journal Icarus, the tiny moon may have been far more...
One of the Biggest Meteorites on Record Discovered in Antarctica
An Antarctic expedition earlier this month uncovered an otherworldly bounty: five new meteorites, with one of them smashing expectations. The 16.7-pound space rock was discovered in a prime rock-hunting location on the Earth’s southern-most landmass. Out of some 45,000 meteorites discovered in the remote region, this cantaloupe-sized anomaly is just one of a mere 100 to hit that weight benchmark, though researchers believe there are at least 300,000 more sitting atop the ice. “Size doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to meteorites, and even tiny micrometeorites can be incredibly scientifically valuable,” said Maria Valdes, a research scientist at Chicago’s Field...
Comments / 0