Futurism

If it's a clear night in the Northern Hemisphere, there's a decent chance you'll be able to spot a giant, green comet passing by our planet from your backyard. It's an exceedingly rare event. According to astronomers, it won't stop by again for roughly another 50,000 years — and now is the best time to see it on its current visit, as Insider reports.
Futurism

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Michigan Daily

What the aliens will find of us when we’re gone, and why we should colonize Mars

I recently took a trip to the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. It’s spectacular. Looking up at the massive skeletons of dinosaurs and examining ancient fossils is a humbling, exciting and troubling experience all at once. The great beasts I marveled at had wandered, and dominated, the planet for millions of years; their existence went up in flames, only to be discovered an eternity later by humans. The memory of their lost world survives solely in our museums and collective imagination.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Futurism

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Futurism

Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say

According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
Vice

A future asteroid that threatens Earth may be near-indestructible, scientists concluded in a new study that offered some "aggressive" solutions for what to do if we ever face one. Scientists who studied tiny specks of dust recovered from a potentially hazardous asteroid discovered that “rubble-pile” asteroids, which are loose conglomerations...
Futurism

Something Weird Is Happening on Saturn's Snow-Covered Moon, Scientists Say

Saturn's tiny ice-covered moon Enceladus isn't only suspected to hold a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust — it's also covered in an astonishing amount of fuzzy, snow-like material, puzzling scientists. According to a new study published in the journal Icarus, the tiny moon may have been far more...
TheDailyBeast

One of the Biggest Meteorites on Record Discovered in Antarctica

An Antarctic expedition earlier this month uncovered an otherworldly bounty: five new meteorites, with one of them smashing expectations. The 16.7-pound space rock was discovered in a prime rock-hunting location on the Earth’s southern-most landmass. Out of some 45,000 meteorites discovered in the remote region, this cantaloupe-sized anomaly is just one of a mere 100 to hit that weight benchmark, though researchers believe there are at least 300,000 more sitting atop the ice. “Size doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to meteorites, and even tiny micrometeorites can be incredibly scientifically valuable,” said Maria Valdes, a research scientist at Chicago’s Field...

