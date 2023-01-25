NBA Insiders Say The Boston Celtics ‘Are In The Market For A Big (Man)’ Before The 2/9 Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox could be in the market to further add to their depth behind the plate. After having already added catchers Jorge Alfaro — on a minor-league deal — and Caleb Hamilton, who was placed on waivers by the Minnesota Twins, Boston might not be done just yet. The Red Sox reportedly are “in talks” with free agent catcher Roberto Perez, who last played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO