Boston, MA

NBA Insiders Say The Boston Celtics ‘Are In The Market For A Big (Man)’ Before The 2/9 Trade Deadline

NESN

Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics trade rumors: Jakob Poeltl ‘downplayed’ as potential option (report)

The Celtics are on the search for a big man ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has emerged as a potential name for Boston. But Poeltl was “downplayed” as a potential Celtics trade target by outside executives, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. Poeltl is currently averaging 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Spurs.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Orioles DFA Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Following Trade

The Baltimore Orioles finalized a trade that placed former Boston Red Sox pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez back on the free agency market as a corresponding move Thursday. Baltimore reportedly acquired pitchers Cole Irvin and Kyle Virbitsky from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, according to Dan Connolly of The Athletic. This swap prompted the Orioles to part ways with Hernandez in order to make room on their 40-man roster before the southpaw reliever ever suited up with Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking Bruins' best assets to make deals

The Boston Bruins are the class of the NHL with at least a 12-point lead over every other opponent in the standings entering Friday. Boston has the look of an all-time team, and it's currently on pace to break the league records for the most points and most wins by any team in regular season history.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)

With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox ‘In Talks’ With Gold Glove-Winning Catcher

The Boston Red Sox could be in the market to further add to their depth behind the plate. After having already added catchers Jorge Alfaro — on a minor-league deal — and Caleb Hamilton, who was placed on waivers by the Minnesota Twins, Boston might not be done just yet. The Red Sox reportedly are “in talks” with free agent catcher Roberto Perez, who last played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
BOSTON, MA

