Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Catch of the playoffs? Ja'Marr Chase doubled on 4th down, makes great catch anyway

Joe Burrow isn't worried about your double-team coverage. Ja'Marr Chase isn't bothered by it. The Cincinnati Bengals had a ridiculous play to start the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game. They decided to go for it on fourth-and-six at the Chiefs' 41-yard line. We can debate if that was too risky, but Burrow shoved all his chips in the middle of the table on the pass.
Were 49ers the latest victims of ‘Drake Curse’?

Times change, seasons change, but “The Drake Curse” remains eternal. The “Her Loss” rapper Drake revealed before Sunday’s NFL action that he had placed an $800,000 bet on the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is a screenshot of Drake’s post to Instagram about his bet. Drake... The post Were 49ers the latest victims of ‘Drake Curse’? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
