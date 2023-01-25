ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Jan. 27, 2023: Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine, Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini threaten WPIAL records

Makhai Valentine threatened the WPIAL single-game scoring record with 63 points in a 100-70 victory for Steel Valley over Brentwood in Section 2-3A boys basketball Friday night. led Steel Valley (9-9, 7-2) with 63 points and. Nahjir Norris added 14 points for the Ironmen (9-9, 7-2). Carter Betz poured in...
MUNHALL, PA
wtae.com

Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe diver wins back-to-back WCCA championships

Latrobe’s Hannah Polosky defended her girls diving championship at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving meet Friday night at Derry, bettering her score from last year by more than 70 points. Derry’s Jake Hauser took the boys title, finishing ahead of a pair of divers from Franklin...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past

Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
GREENSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Snow day in Butler County

As the winter storm rolled through Western Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, resulting in many school delays and cancellations, families across the county took advantage of the snow and enjoyed their day outside. The gallery below includes photos taken by Butler Eagle photographers and ones submitted by people across Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wbut.com

Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident

A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Video captures fight inside Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wbut.com

Major Updates Planned For Franklin Road

A major road in Cranberry Township could soon be receiving updates. The board of supervisors will soon consider partnering with PennDOT in a reimbursement agreement that would improve Franklin Road. PennDOT is currently designing a plan that would widen and realign Franklin Road in between Route 228 and Peters Road.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person injured in Washington County house fire

One person was injured in a late-night fire in Washington County Thursday. Firefighters were called to a home on Latta Hollow Road in Allenport Borough just before midnight. One person from inside the home was hurt and taken to the hospital. More headlines from WTAE:. Lawmaker proposing ‘Damar’s Law’...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

