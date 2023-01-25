Read full article on original website
wbut.com
High School Basketball Scores, 1/27
High School Basketball Scores, 1/27
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 27, 2023: Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine, Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini threaten WPIAL records
Makhai Valentine threatened the WPIAL single-game scoring record with 63 points in a 100-70 victory for Steel Valley over Brentwood in Section 2-3A boys basketball Friday night. led Steel Valley (9-9, 7-2) with 63 points and. Nahjir Norris added 14 points for the Ironmen (9-9, 7-2). Carter Betz poured in...
wtae.com
Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe diver wins back-to-back WCCA championships
Latrobe’s Hannah Polosky defended her girls diving championship at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association swimming and diving meet Friday night at Derry, bettering her score from last year by more than 70 points. Derry’s Jake Hauser took the boys title, finishing ahead of a pair of divers from Franklin...
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back black bear livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
Police: Jeannette man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash near Homer City
A Jeannette man was killed late Thursday night when an Indiana, Pa. man is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 119 near Homer City and crashing into a car in which the victim was riding, state police from Indiana County said. The victim, Alex A. Booher, 30, was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
cranberryeagle.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Snow day in Butler County
As the winter storm rolled through Western Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, resulting in many school delays and cancellations, families across the county took advantage of the snow and enjoyed their day outside. The gallery below includes photos taken by Butler Eagle photographers and ones submitted by people across Butler County.
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
wbut.com
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
Body found in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood identified as missing McKeesport man
PITTSBURGH — The search for a missing man out of McKeesport is over. The mother of Kenneth Lennex confirmed to Channel 11 News that his body was found this morning in Elliott. Pittsburgh Police said they found a man shot in the head in a wooded area around 9:30...
wtae.com
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
wbut.com
Major Updates Planned For Franklin Road
A major road in Cranberry Township could soon be receiving updates. The board of supervisors will soon consider partnering with PennDOT in a reimbursement agreement that would improve Franklin Road. PennDOT is currently designing a plan that would widen and realign Franklin Road in between Route 228 and Peters Road.
wtae.com
Trees down and roof ripped off home after severe weather hits Westmoreland County community
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Strong winds caused some heavy damage throughout Derry Township, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday. Now, many homeowners are left with a mess to clean up. "It just blew everything out from underneath (our home), all the skirting off, branches down, you could hear it. I lost...
Auction set for Abby Lee Dance Co.'s Penn Hills studio memorabilia
The beginning of the end for the Abby Lee Miller Dance Co. studio in Penn Hills has begun. On Feb. 8, almost everything in the studio will be auctioned off to buyers. The site was the predominant backdrop of the popular Lifetime network reality TV series “Dance Moms.”. Murrysville-based...
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
wtae.com
One person injured in Washington County house fire
One person was injured in a late-night fire in Washington County Thursday. Firefighters were called to a home on Latta Hollow Road in Allenport Borough just before midnight. One person from inside the home was hurt and taken to the hospital. More headlines from WTAE:. Lawmaker proposing ‘Damar’s Law’...
Westmoreland County home erupts into flames after batteries caught fire in trash
IRWIN, Pa. — It’s an item almost everyone has in their home. In remotes or electronics, you typically have to change the batteries once a year. “The first and third Wednesday of every month at our facility, we have a vendor who accepts alkaline batteries for proper disposal,” said Mike Skapura with Westmoreland Cleanways & Recycling.
