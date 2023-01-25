Read full article on original website
Seneca man facing kidnapping, other charges
A Seneca man is facing kidnapping and other charges for threatening his former girlfriend with a BB gun. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called Wednesday evening to a house in Lewis Alley where Brenton Shaw, 44, had showed up “brandishing a firearm” that police later determined was a black BB gun.
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
DA investigating after video of Farrell police, suspect confrontation circulates on social media
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s District Attorney is investigating after a video showing a confrontation between police and a suspect started circulating on social media. According to a press release from DA Peter Acker, the incident occurred Friday at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bond and...
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH
State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
Police file charges against man accused of making bomb threat against a local school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man accused of making a bomb threat against a local school. A man called Lawrence County 911 at around 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. Neshannock Police Department cleared the school...
Search Warrants Result in Multiple Arrests
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — Two search warrants resulting in four arrests and the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons were conducted in Dunkirk during the early morning hours on Friday. Dunkirk Police SRT made entrance at 201 Deer Street while the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT made...
Second defendant sentenced for Walmart bomb threat
The second of two local Subway employees accused of making a bomb threat in order to get off work received his sentence this week.
Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
Ludlow Man Accused of Stalking/Harassing Sheriff’s Officer
A Ludlow man is in McKean County Jail accused of stalking and harassing a law enforcement officer. According to court filings, a McKean County Sheriff’s Officer was called to UPMC Kane for a report of a disorderly person, who turned out to be 44-year-old Shawn Thornton. The officer said Thorton became verbally aggressive, saying that if the officer continued to speak with him, it would “end badly” for the officer, and that if he followed him out of the building, Thornton would “kick his ass.” Thornton reportedly taunted the officer after leaving the building.
Beaver Co. woman charged with over 100 cases of animal abuse
Humane officials in Beaver County say Barbara Beatty has been keeping dozens of animals in filthy and unhealthy conditions, both inside her Taylor Drive home and in a small barn.
Butler Twp. Police Warn About Fake Social Media Post
Butler Township Police say a viral post on social media talking about a kidnapper at the local Walmart is fake. The story on social alleges that a man is stalking a woman at Walmart and then tries to steal a car seat out of the woman’s vehicle. Butler Township...
Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death
WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680
Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
