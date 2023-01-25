A Ludlow man is in McKean County Jail accused of stalking and harassing a law enforcement officer. According to court filings, a McKean County Sheriff’s Officer was called to UPMC Kane for a report of a disorderly person, who turned out to be 44-year-old Shawn Thornton. The officer said Thorton became verbally aggressive, saying that if the officer continued to speak with him, it would “end badly” for the officer, and that if he followed him out of the building, Thornton would “kick his ass.” Thornton reportedly taunted the officer after leaving the building.

MCKEAN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO