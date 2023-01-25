Time and again, automakers launch new variants of their models on the market to keep customers' interest in the product high even years after market launch. And this strategy seems to work, considering the large number of manufacturers who participate in it. Ford is no exception and offers its most successful model series, the F-150, in various variants such as Raptor or Tremor with certain engines and equipment options that would otherwise not be available in this combination. To keep the interest in its pickup truck high for the next years, Ford has now secured the naming rights for further variants of the F-150. The "Thunder" could be based on a European model from Ford and give the F-150 an even more robust and edgy look than it already has.

1 DAY AGO