Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Frozen Rabbit Carcass Saved the Life of a Daring Ice Skater in Alaska
A brave and daring ice skater in Alaska who was visiting a tourist attraction fell through the ice, but she managed to save herself by using a frozen rabbit carcass. In late November, Kelsey Haas who lives in Homer was skating with a group of people in the Grewingk Glacier.
A Mountain Lion Screaming In The Woods May Be Nature’s Scariest Sound
If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
Treehouse in a Secret Missouri Location Has Stunning Lake Views
If I gave you the exact location of this secret Missouri treehouse, it would ruin it. I can show you pics though of a tiny destination that has stunning Lake of the Ozarks views. I'm not sure why this treehouse is called "The Bane" on Airbnb, but there aren't enough...
KHON2
Best ice fishing tent
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When winter arrives and the temperatures drop low enough to freeze lakes in the Northern states, it’s time for ice fishing to begin. While ice fishing began as a means of finding food, it is now mainly for sport, although many anglers eat what they catch.
WATCH: Stealthy Leopard Absolutely Wrecks Impala From Treetops
Leopards are one of the most badass wildlife animals on Earth. They routinely display some of the most impressive hunting prowess in the animal kingdom each time they dart out of a tree toward an impala, wrestle a wildebeest, or run down a warthog. Leopards specialize in nighttime ambush hunting. They hunt using trees and bushes as cover whenever possible, and their spotted fur helps them blend in and remain camouflaged.
utvactionmag.com
SMALL UTVS FOR HUNTING
Several of our group are trying to decide on the joint purchase of a small 500cc UTV for getting to and back from our hunting camp in the Adirondack Mountains. We have narrowed the choices to two models. We wanted small and maneuverable due to the terrain we will be in. If it was more open, we would look at the 4 seaters but during our test drives, we decided it would be better to make several trips into camp and still be able to get to where we could haul any deer out. So, our choices that we test drove are the Honda 500cc Pioneer and the Polaris Ranger 570. Both have bench seats that we all thought would be more useful than buckets. Your opinion would be appreciated Sarge.
petguide.com
Best Horses for Western Riding
Evolving from traditional ranching, western riding is a popular style associated primarily today with rodeos and the ranch lifestyle. It allows riders to control the horse with a single hand, freeing the other up for traditional ranch work like working a lasso. Today, horse lovers embrace Western riding not only as the preferred riding style when working on modern ranches but also for participating in rodeo events like barrel racing or enjoying a relaxing trail ride.
natureworldnews.com
National Park Warns Against Making Rock Towers Due to its Disastrous Effects on Wildlife
When following a trail up a mountain, cave, or hill, rock towers are typical sights. Recently, though, the National Park has asked hikers to stop doing anything illegal, including knocking down or building rock towers. Although the typical view from the top of a trail is worth the effort, IFLScience...
The Best Ladder Stands for Bowhunting in 2023
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Many of the best ladder stands for bowhunting are also the best ladder stands in general. When choosing ladder stands for hunting, we look at critical factors like durability, ease of use and setup, and versatility. Some of the stands on our list work well for bow and rifle hunting, and some are good for hunting pairs. With the right ladder stand setup, you can have a comfortable vantage point for all of your hunts. In choosing the best ladder stands for bowhunting, we consulted hunters that use ladder stands regularly and manufacturers to gather information on how each stand compares to others on the market.
Lancaster Farming
Nothing Fights the Chill of Winter Quite Like Soup
January weather can be damp, dreary, drizzly and depressing. It’s often also gray and gloomy, freezing and frosty. Folks find a variety of ways to deal with short days with evening darkness descending even before supper is served. And, there’s the bitter, blustery wind that nearly yanks the front door out of your hand when you bravely attempt to battle the elements long enough to run outside to collect the mail.
Lancaster Farming
Simple Suggestions for a Snowy Day on the Farm
Are you old enough to remember when snowsuits were “in”?. From my childhood, I recall how hard it was getting in and out of those one-piece wonders, which were supposedly waterproof. Somehow, I’d still manage to get scolded for getting mine wet after playing outside around the farm. I also remember that if I had the misfortune to fall down while wearing my snowsuit, it took assistance to get upright again.
Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes review: ready for traction
The mostly metal Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes have aggressive traction
blueridgecountry.com
January's Wild Edible: Teaberry
On a mid-winter ramble through the Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia, it occurred to me that I had left my lunch and snack in the truck. Come January, there’s not a great deal to eat in these mountains, so later when I stumbled across several teaberry plants poking up from the forest floor, I gratefully consumed several of the small, bright red berries.
The Vietnamese Cave So Large It Has Its Own Weather
Could’ve been one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave hasn’t been on the tourist map for long. A local farmer discovered it in 1991, but it wasn’t until 2009 that it was explored and mapped. Son Doong Cave is by far the largest cave on Earth. Its total volume is an astonishing 1.35 billion cubic feet. It boasts an underground jungle with a river flowing through it. The cave’s largest cavern is so spacious that clouds regularly form inside the cave, resulting in an independent underground weather system.
iheart.com
Video: Scottish Hikers Stumble Upon Rare Ice Disk Rotating in River
A pair of hikers exploring the Scottish Highlands could not believe their eyes when they stumbled upon an incredibly rare ice disk spinning in a river. The remarkable weather phenomenon was reportedly spotted by Dan Brown and his father as they were ascending the mountain Beinn Bhuidhe earlier this month. While taking a break to refill their water bottles, the duo looked down at the base of a waterfall and were stunned by what they saw. "Neither of us had ever seen anything like it," Brown marveled about the "perfect circle of ice slowly rotating in the water."
housebeautiful.com
This tiny one-bedroom cottage for sale is surprisingly spacious inside
A tiny one-bedroom cottage in the picturesque village of Norton St. Philip, Bath, could be yours for £450,000. Nestled down a sleepy country lane, this detached stone cottage would be perfect for someone seeking a slower pace of life. Just a short drive from bustling Bath, it offers the best of both worlds.
travelyourway.net
Wet Hikes, Snowshoeing, Puddle Jumping, Clam Digging—These Boots Do it All
Okay, full disclosure: I have not actually gone clam digging in these boots. Does sound like fun though. But I have tromped along a beach at low tide while a freezing rain fell and they kept my feet nice and cozy. In fact, pretty much no matter what I’ve done in the Bogs Urban Chelsea insulated boots, my feet have been dry and warm and happy.
Comments / 0