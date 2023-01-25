Several of our group are trying to decide on the joint purchase of a small 500cc UTV for getting to and back from our hunting camp in the Adirondack Mountains. We have narrowed the choices to two models. We wanted small and maneuverable due to the terrain we will be in. If it was more open, we would look at the 4 seaters but during our test drives, we decided it would be better to make several trips into camp and still be able to get to where we could haul any deer out. So, our choices that we test drove are the Honda 500cc Pioneer and the Polaris Ranger 570. Both have bench seats that we all thought would be more useful than buckets. Your opinion would be appreciated Sarge.

8 DAYS AGO